Olympic Games-Hockey-Germany beats Great Britain in women’s tournament





By Daniel Leussink TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany gave Britain its first Olympic defeat in women’s hockey since Sunday’s London Games, as New Zealand swept past Argentina in hot Tokyo conditions. After both sides took a knee before the opening whistle, the British women moved aggressively against their opponents and took an early lead in the 13th minute when midfielder Sarah Jones scored the ball behind German goalkeeper Julia Sonntag. Germany tied the score in the 24th minute when Viktoria Huse scored her 10th international goal on a penalty kick, paving the way for the 2-1 victory. Charlotte Stapenhorst scored the winning goal for the bronze medalists of Rio shortly after the break. “It’s a nice feeling to start with a win, especially against the gold medalist,” said Huse. “We know them quite well, so it was a very tough game with our luck at the end.” Britain’s captain, Hollie Pearne-Webb, praised her team’s positive start and performance despite losing their first Olympic match since the semi-finals at the 2012 London Olympics. “We all know we’re still in this. Game one is out of the way and it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said. Officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cope with the heat on the unshaded main field of Oi Hockey Stadium. The pitch was also sprayed with water during the extended half-time to keep play fast and smooth. KIWI WIN New Zealand defeated Argentina with a clean 3-0 score in Pool B and scored all the goals in the second half. Despite their dribbling skills and passionate play, Argentina was unable to break the Black Sticks’ defense and missed six penalty corners. “It’s a really positive step in the right direction,” said Kiwi Captain Olivia Merry. “We have some great defenses and great players, but if you win one game you don’t win a gold medal. It’s a long way there.” Story continues In other Pool B games, China defeated host Japan 4-3, while Australia also won its first game of the tournament, beating Spain 3-1. The Hockeyroos trailed 0-1 at halftime, but turned the tide in the second half with field goals from Ambrosia Malone and Emily Chalker and a penalty corner from Grace Steward. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Stephen Coates and Karishma Singh)

