32 teams, crowdfunded T20 tournament 4 times a year Kashmir’s Kulgam is serious about cricket

kulgam: Hilal Ahmad Bhatt has his eyes set on the ball. As it approaches, aware of its bottom hand, the lead batsman tightens his grip on the bat and swings. It’s a six.

The next ball is in the slot again, Bhatt spins and raises it in his legs for another hit across the border, or the grass banks serving as one, and making his way past half a century.

Very few people witness it, but the small audience in attendance applauds.

This isn’t IPL, and not even the countless glitzy T20 leagues that have sprung up across the country.

The ground itself is a patch of land wedged between alpine tree-studded mountains in the remote village of Pachanpathri in the Kulgam district of southern Kashmirs. Its dimensions would give Aucklands Eden Park a run for its money.As for the pitch, it is a cricket mat that has seen better days.

But for once, the sporting clique might just hold true, it’s more than just a game.

Each year, the Kulgam district in South Kashmir has its own Home Pathri Premier League, a leather ball cricket tournament between 32 teams that is held three or four times (depending on funds), between May and August.

These premier leagues of cricket have become a phenomenon all over Kashmir, with many villages building their own teams and holding matches.

The crowdfunded tournaments aim to give direction and comfort to the young in the combative regions, even though the stars have bigger ambitions.

The dedication was so great that Bhatts Youngster XI Chimmar and opponents Super King Ahmedabad had to undertake a 40-minute rocky uphill trek to reach the venue before the day game.

For the record, in the match played on July 15, Bhatt scored the highest score with 54, while Chimmar made 160 in 20 overs. Ahmedabad’s hesitant answer eventually folded at 130, leaving Chimmar with a 30-point victory.

Collect funds on our own prepared land

The Home Pathri Premier League started in 2014. Since then, every summer young people from neighboring villages come together to practice and raise money to hold these tournaments. Some even go to work on construction sites to raise money.

The participants do not come from very wealthy families, but they do everything they can to play, said Tariq Ahmad Malik, a coach and organizer of the tournament. We collect all this money and then arrange all the logistics including referee fees, refreshments, the prize money. Whatever we can do alone, like prepare the field, put up flags, we do it alone.

To participate in the tournament, each team has to cough up a fee of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. With that pool, the organizers provide cricket equipment including pads, bats, balls, shoes, uniforms with their name on it.

Everyone in the villages, from a relatively wealthy businessman to orchard owners and even shopkeepers, is putting money aside. A portion of the money raised is also set aside for the prize money, which varies between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on the money raised.

All villagers, including those who contribute, then take to the ground to watch these tournaments and support their teams.

To level the ground and get the field ready, the teams get together a few days before the tournament starts and do the work.

Malik said that just to reach the site of the Pachanpathri village, they all had to come together and clear the rocky path uphill in 2014 that led to the ground.

It was a challenge to get here. There was no path, people had to climb the mountain. We all made one then kachha path, by removing the hard stones, flattening the ground, leveling the mud wherever we could. It took us a year and a half to do that, Malik said. Then we prepared the ground here. There was a nullah that we filled with mud so that there was a level surface to play on. All this is teamwork.

Learning from their favorites by watching videos

Despite no professional coaching or set-up, the players between the ages of 18 and 28 have picked up techniques from their favorites Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for batting and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami for bowling.

Their ally YouTube videos. Whether imitating Mohammad Shamis’ wrist positions, imitating the Bhuvneshwar Kumars technique of swinging the ball in either direction, or Rohit Sharma’s hand-eye coordination, for Virat Kohli who relies heavily on running between the wickets to make the scoreboard tick.

We are all very passionate about the game and want to learn from professionals. Since we don’t have access to it, we rely on cricket videos. The team’s favorite bowlers are Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. We often imitate Bumrah’s short run and try to copy how he throws the ball. We watch these videos clip by clip, said Sharif Choopam, a member of team Ahmedabad. For batsmen, Kohli and Sharma are the favorites. Many of us flock to this ground every morning to practice running so we can be as fit as Kohli. We wish we had someone who would teach all those techniques.

All they are looking for now is professional support and opportunities.

We are our own coaches and we all love the game. We have our own practice sessions when players from 32 villages come together to learn techniques, said Nawaz Ahmad, a coach and organizer. They all learn from watching their favorite players. There is a lot of talent and enthusiasm among players, but no support.

Nawaz added that cricket provides direction and comfort to the youth of the region. However, he said they don’t have the required opportunity.

Many young people drift on drugs, some on different paths, but cricket is a binding factor, Nawaz said. If we continue to encourage this game, it will give direction to the youth. The government can really make a difference by providing us with the necessary support. If they promote us, it’s a good way to connect with the people here.

The J&K government’s youth services and state branch also hold inter-panchayat cricket matches, which are held at Kulgams Nehama Stadium, a more professional format. But the players for these matches are chosen after trials.

Speaking to ThePrint, Mudasir Ahmad, a district sports official, said they are distributing ads on social media and asking players in 136 villages in Kulgam to come for selection trials.

We confide in the sarpanchs of these villages and hold trials. We then choose the best players and make a team, Ahmad said. Players from three to four villages play in one team representing one panchayat.

Whoever does well in these matches will then progress to the next level of inter-district matches organized by the J&K Cricket Association.

The organizers of the Home Pathri competition complained that despite these tournaments, selectors do not reach the remote villages to choose the best players.

They hold matches, but they only pick players they know. No one bothers to go to these villages in search of players, Nawaz said. Sometimes our players manage to reach the trials, by arranging money, but they are only a handful.

These village premier leagues also have the opportunity to participate in the private tournaments that are held at the Nehama stadium but the cost to play for that is Rs 2,500 per team.

If we have to play in a professional formation, we have to raise more money and then everyone has to travel to Nehama to play, which is more than 40 km from here, Nawaz said. Nobody has the resources. Sometimes, if we can get that money, we play games there, because playing there would mean getting noticed.

He added: In addition, when a match is played there, some sponsors, such as bakery owners, give money if their banner is hung in the stadium.

Dream to play for India

For most players their dream is to one day play for India or at least an IPL team.

We need a better pitch, we need connection to the road so people can come and play together. We also need professional trainers. If I get the chance, I would love to play for the Indian team. But who will come to this place and see our talent? Gowher, who kept the scoreboard during the July 15 game, said.

Another indicator that cricket is such a popular sport in Kashmir are several cricket clubs established in the villages of Avengers Cricket Club, Elegant Stars, Nehama Nights, Kanwal Tigers, for example.

These are clubs founded by the best players from the villages here. They promote their game on social media and also arrange sponsors in no time. That is the passion among young people for this game and it is very competitive here, said Malik, the sports officer.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

