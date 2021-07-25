Ranking of the Best SEC 20 Team Recasts

Well folks, college football is on fire. Everything we knew about the sport is now on fire as programs from all over the country strive to ignore their geographic position and enter the major leagues to join the SEC. In addition to recruiting dominance, the traditions of schools like Mississippi State (everything needs more cowbell), Alabama (the Walk of Champions is the second best walk in the state), and Auburn football programs (Tiger Walks, Rolling Toomer’s Corner, War Damn Eagle) adds unparalleled character to Saturdays.

Understandably, Big Ten schools want to make more money from matchups against the most passionate college towns and cities in the United States.

Especially with Austin, Texas and Norman, Oklahoma, getting their share of the pie now, probably from 2025.

There is a power shift in college football, and Florida State, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State now want their share of the SEC pie.

If this happens – and it’s not concrete as OU and UT are, but there’s definitely smoke – we could see even more reshuffling in the future.

Fly War Eagle believes these 3 realignments make the most sense if the SEC expands to 20 teams:

#3 best case scenario for SEC reshuffle of 20 teams: Western Division (Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri football), Northern Division (Michigan, Ohio State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt football) Central Division (Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss , Mississippi State) football), East Division (Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia football), South Division (Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn football)

This would be a glove for the Tigers year after year, with the South division arguably the most competitive. While FSU is a built-in rivalry because of the 2013 BCS National Championship and the Iron Bowl is the Iron Bowl, it’s good for business to get a Gators rivalry and an annual trip to Gainesville for Auburn football.