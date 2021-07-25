Sports
Keller Brothers Swing To Tennis After Baseball Season Ends
With a background in baseball, 10-year-old Oliver Keller already has some swing experience, making his recent transition to tennis relatively smooth.
Perhaps the biggest adaptation, though, is avoiding the temptation to use his racket like a bat and smash the ball with all his might, sending it flying out of bounds.
Lesson #1 when it comes to transitioning from baseball to tennis: restraint is a virtue.
When you play baseball, you want to hit it as long as possible, he said. In tennis you want to give it a little twist.
Oliver and his older brother, 12-year-old Gareth, have both become more acquainted with the court over the past year, ultimately leading them to participate in this year’s Western Slope Open, the 63rd rendition of the event, at the Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University.
Although the decision to play tennis was partly made by their mother, Cassie, both quickly found a love for the sport.
My mom said we should try something while we were playing baseball, and then my brother and I started to like it, so we kept playing, Oliver said.
Gareth has played baseball for most of his life, starting when he was about 5 years old. Hes played travel baseball for a few seasons and last season played for the 12-and-under Mavericks. Oliver plays for the 11U Mavs.
For both, their Mav teammates helped develop their interest in tennis, thanks to a trait inherent in two sports that are otherwise worlds apart in structure.
No. 1, I was inspired by some of my friends because it looked super cute. No. 2, swinging a baseball bat and using a tennis racket are in the same vein, so I thought it would be fun to try it out, Gareth said. When I did, it just seemed like a lot of fun, so I kept working on it. If you ask any of my baseball friends, I bet they would say the same. It’s very similar to swinging a baseball bat, despite not using two hands.
Oliver played in a nearly two-hour match in the 14/12 US singles series on Saturday before falling to Khorben Blair 6-4, 7-6. Gareth, who lost on Friday, won 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 against Finn Brown in Saturday morning’s 14/21 French singles consolation round before falling in three sets in the consolation semi-final.
For both relative newcomers to tennis, their results have not dampened their enthusiasm to continue to improve and hone their skills.
Help my friends, Oliver said. Running is also more fun at tennis (than baseball).
All winter I was still interested in it and I really enjoyed it, so I worked on it, and some of my baseball friends actually did it with me, Gareth added. The tournaments came and I was very interested in doing it, so I wanted to throw myself into it and try it out, and I did. So far I’ve had a lot of fun with it.
