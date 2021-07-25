Nine Minnesotans Selected in 2021 NHL Entry Draft





Kyle Kukkonen was one of four Maple Grove High School alumni to make it into the final two rounds. Minnesotans selected in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft Rd 1/18th overall – Chaz Lucius , NTDP (grant) – WPG

, NTDP (grant) – WPG Rd 2/54 – Jack Peer , Grand Rapids – MIN

, Grand Rapids – MIN Rd 2 / 58 – Tristan Brozo , Breck (Bloomington) – PIT

, Breck (Bloomington) – PIT Rd 4 / 104 – Brody Lamb , Dodge County (Byron) – NYRO

, Dodge County (Byron) – NYRO Rd 4/109 – Jackson Blake , Eden Prairie – CAR

, Eden Prairie – CAR Rd 6/162 – Kyle Kukkonen Maple Grove – ANA

Maple Grove – ANA Rd 6 / 171 – Cal Thomas Maple Grove – ARI

Maple Grove – ARI Rd 7/195 – Justin Janicke , Maple Grove – SEA

, Maple Grove – SEA Rd 7/204 – Connor Kelley, Maple Grove – CHIA Scott Morrow, a Connecticut native who attended Shattuck-St Mary’s in Faribault, was drafted by Carolina in the 2nd round – 40th overall. RELATED: Wild Makes Five Squads on Day Two of NHL Draft The following comments were provided by the National Hockey League: A total of 223 players from 14 countries and 38 leagues worldwide were selected in the in NHL Draft 2021, held virtually on Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Round 2-7). Below is an overview of the draft picks by position, country of birth and league: Position # of choices defenders 81 centers 53 left wings 35 right wings 33 goalkeepers 21 Country of birth # of choices Canada 82 United States 50 Russia 29 Sweden 24 Finland 14 Czech Republic 8 Germany, Switzerland 4 Belarus 3 Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Norway, Slovakia, Ukraine 1 League # of choices WHL 32 OHL 26 QMJHL 24 USHL 19 RUSSIA-JR 16 NTDP 14 SWEDEN-JR 12 FINLAND-JR 10 SWEDEN 9 RUSSIA 8 FINLAND, HIGH MN 6 AJHL, BIG10, CZREP, CZREP-2, RUSSIA-2 3 GERMANY, GOJHL, HIGH-RI, SWEDEN-2, USPHL-NCDC 2 BCHL, BELARUS, BELARUS-2, FIN-JR U18, GERMANY-JR, H-EAST HIGH-NH, MHL, NAHL, NCHC, NORWAY, OJHL, SLOVAKIA-2, SWISS, SWISS-JR, UKRANE 1 NHL CONNECTIONS ON DAY 2 OF DESIGN Josh Doan (No. 37 overall, Arizona)His father, Shane, was a first round pick by the original Jets in 1995 (No. 7 overall) and spent his entire career spanning 21 seasons with the Jets/Coyotes franchise (402-570-972 in 1,540 GP), where he served as captain from 2003-04 to 2016-17. His grandfather, Bernie, was a sixth-round pick of the Blues in 1971 (80th overall). Scott Morrow (No. 40 overall, Carolina)His father, Steve, was a 10th round pick by the Flyers in 1987 (209th overall) who played for the AHL’s Hershey Bears and CHL’s Fort Worth Fire. His uncle, Scott, was a fifth round pick of the Hartford Whalers in 1988 (95th overall) and played in four games with the Flames in 1994-95. Aatu Raty (No. 52 overall, NY Islanders)His brother, Aku, was a fifth round pick by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft (151st overall) skating for Karpat in the 2020-21 Finnish Elite League (4-3-7 in 36 GP). Samuel Helenius (No. 59 overall, Los Angeles)His father, Sami, was a fifth round pick by the Flames in 1992 (102nd overall) appearing in 155 NHL regular season games with the Flames, Lightning, Avalanche, Stars and Blackhawks from 1996-97 to 2002-03. Colton Dach (No. 62 overall, Chicago): His brother, Kirby, was a first round roster by the Blackhawks in 2019 (No. 3 overall) and posted 2-8-10 in 18 games with Chicago in 2020-21. Oliver Kapanen (No. 64 overall, Montreal)His uncle, Sami, was a fourth round pick of the Whalers in 1995, taking 189-269-458 in 831 NHL regular season games with the Whalers, Hurricanes and Flyers. His cousin, Kasperi, was a first round pick of the Penguins in 2014, posting 11-19-30 in 40 regular season games with Pittsburgh in 2020-21.

