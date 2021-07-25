Doan best in ASU history, Murchison Goes in 5th round





TEMPE, Arizona — Upcoming freshman Sun Devil men’s ice hockey players Josh Doan and Ty Murchison were drafted in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday. Doan was selected by the Arizona Coyotes as the 37th overall pick in the second round, the highest draft pick in the history of the Sun Devil Hockey program. Murchison was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers as the 158th overall pick in the fifth round. Doan was drafted at number 87, while Murchison was number 72 among North American skaters. “We are very happy for Josh and Ty,” said head coach Greg Powers . “This is a day where they have worked very hard all their lives. We will do everything we can to keep developing them both so that one day they can wear the jerseys of the two major franchises that drafted them.” JOSH DOAN 37th overall, 2nd round | Arizona Coyotes

Scottsdale, Arizona. | Forward (’02) STAYING IN THE VALLEY ?? Congratulations @ JTDoaner19! pic.twitter.com/VBi9wK667b Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) July 24, 2021 In his first season in the USHL with Chicago Steel, Doan scored five goals and nine assists in 45 games. His breakthrough season came this year when he finished third in the league by scoring with 70 points – a total of 31 goals and 39 assists to be included in the USHL Second Team. He also added the title of Anderson Cup Champion and Clark Cup Champion to his trophy cabinet after the Steel won the USHL regular season and postseason game this season. Born in Phoenix and son of former Coyote Captain Shane Doan, Josh played his entire youth hockey career for the Phoenix Jr. coyotes. During his time with the Jr. Coyotes helped Doan lead the team to three consecutive Tier 1 USA Hockey National Championship tournaments (16U, 15U, 14U). In 2019, during his final season with the Jr. Coyotes scored 41 goals in 54 games. So honored to be selected by such a great organization! A real dream come true! @ArizonaCoyotes #Yotes https://t.co/QXr0DmUmmL Joshua Thomas Doan (@JTDoaner19) July 24, 2021 Most recently, Doan was invited to the USA Hockey’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase, which also began on Saturday, July 24. Year Team League Games played goals assists Point total 15-16 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 13U AAA TIEHL 13U 14 4 5 9 16-17 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA TIEHL 14U 8 3 7 10 17-18 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15U AAA TIEHL 15U 24 17 14 31 18-19 Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 16U AAA TIEHL 16U 30 17 19 36 19-20 Chicago Steel USHL 45 5 9 14 20-21 Chicago Steel USHL 53 31 39 70 TY MURCHISON 158th overall pick, 5th round | Philahelphia Flyers

Corona, California | Defender (’03) Murchison has played in the US National Team Development Program (USNTDP) for the past two years. He is the second full-time USNTDP player to represent the state of Arizona. WHAT IS THERE, PHILLY@TyMurchison is a kite! ?? pic.twitter.com/hUlGvwtd1c Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) July 24, 2021 Last season with the USNTDP Juniors, he scored five points in 23 games. He was also eligible for the US U18 national team, where he racked up seven goals and eight assists in 48 games. During this time, he was able to play against his future teammates as the Sun Devils take on the U.S. U18 national team in two exhibition games in Tempe. Born in Corona, California, Murchison spent his youth career with the Los Angeles Jr. kings. In the 2018-2019 season at U16, he scored 14 points, four goals and 10 assists in 43 games. In the previous season, he had 30 points in 52 games in Bantam AAA play. Murchison is the first California resident to commit to the state of Arizona during the NCAA era. Year Team League Games played goals assists Point total 16-17 Los Angeles Jr. Kings 13U AAA 13h AAA 48 5 13 18 16-17 Los Angeles Jr. Kings 13U AAA T1EHL 13U 5 0 2 2 17-18 Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA 14H AAA 52 12 18 30 18-19 Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16U AAA 16H AAA 43 4 10 14 18-19 Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16U AAA T1EHL 16U 28 3 5 8 19-20 USNTDP Juniors USHL 30 1 4 5 19-20 American National U17 USDP 41 2 6 8 19-20 US National U18 Team USDP 2 0 0 0 20-21 USNTDP Juniors USHL 23 3 2 5 20-21 US National U17 Team USDP 1 0 0 0 20-21 US National U18 Team USDP 48 7 8 15 20-21 USA U18 WJC-18 5 0 1 1 Doan and Murchison are the fifth and sixth draftees to play exclusively collegiate hockey at ASU during the NCAA-era Sun Devils. ASU’S HISTORY OF DESIGN PLAYERS Provisional version Player Team Round General choice 2015 Joey okay Ottawa Senators 7 199th 2015 Jack Becker (Handover) Boston Bruins 7 195th 2018 Ryan O’Reilly Detroit Red Wings 4 98th 2018 Demetrious Koumontzis Calgary Flames 4 108th 2019 Cole Brady New Jersey Devils Jersey 5 127th 2021 Josh Doan Arizona Coyotes 2 37th 2021 Ty Murchison Philadelphia Flyers 5 158th

