Northeast 7-on-7 football tournament offers a taste of normal – Boston Herald





PEABODY Any coach of the 30 football programs who showed up at the Northeast 7v7 East regional tournament in Bishop Fenwick on Saturday morning would be quick to say the event isn’t real football in their assessment of the day, but that didn’t stop many of them from admitting how great it felt to see their skill players in a competitive atmosphere. And with the sun shining over the tournament all day, from pool games to the championship game, those players made sure to make the most of it after missing the normal summer run-up to the season amid the pandemic. Senior BB&N quarterback Shane Hanafin led that group with his brother Ronan as the two gave a clinic with the rest of the Knights, working their way through tough matchups to a 28-25 win over Marblehead in the final for the tournament crown. It was great for us after we didn’t have a season last year to get out of here and come back in the 7-on-7 swing. I know we all missed that, Shane Hanafin said. This was the first time we really got back together, it was great to come out and compete with everyone. The Knights were far from the only players to impress on the day, which lasted from 10am to about 5.30pm Marblehead quarterback Josh Robertson played well to help the Magicians into the title game, as did Taunton quarterback Jake Leonard leading up to the semifinals. Andover’s junior class also made it to the semi-finals, and players from Brockton, Reading, Swampscott and Needham highlighted the rest of the standout performance. For those programs, they were just happy that there was a normal off-season event that allowed their players to start building relationships and playing football. I’m just proud of them for taking the time to compete, said Taunton head coach Brad Sidwell. They fought hard and we ended up playing six games and it was great. It was fun for our kids. I just love seeing the guys, our team and other teams, the camaraderie you build, added KIPP Academy head coach Jim Rabbitt, whose program first competed in the event. Bonding begins to take place, kicks off the football season the right way. Participating as a team in a tournament in a low season allows coaches, even watching 7-on-7, to get an idea of ​​some things to focus on once practice starts. It just helps you see who’s got fame on the field, who’s competitive, said Reading head coach John Fiore, who liked what he saw of a young group centered around quarterback James Murphy. Honestly, you get a look at guys who might need to move a position. It’s safe to say that coaches and players got that look and more.

