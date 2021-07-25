Sports
‘Sibling Rivalry’ Helps Push Sisters To The Top Of PEI Tennis Rankings
They just had to hit the ball back to each other. Keep the rally going. After all, this was a practice exercise, not a competition.
But if you’re the best tennis player for your age on PEI, you train together almost every day, and you happen to be sisters, then there’s definitely sibling rivalry.
When 14-year-old Maggie Chong and her 11-year-old sister Tiffany get on the field together, their competitive instincts are hard to resist.
“I’m a competitive person,” Tiffany said. “I always try to win the point.”
However, that can sometimes be a challenge for the coach.
“When they play against each other, there is definitely sibling rivalry,” said Brian Hall, the executive director of Tennis PEI, who first saw the girls’ potential when they moved to the island from Vancouver in 2014.
“There’s a lot of tennis training done with reciprocal rallies back and forth and that’s a challenge because they’re trying to outdo each other and so the rallies wouldn’t last long. They’re over now, but it was a challenge.” “
If one of them goes through, I think they will go far. Brian Hall, Tennis PEI
That determination is one of the reasons why they are number 1 in the county, Maggie in both the girls’ under-14 and under-16 girls’ division, and Tiffany in the under-12 division.
Maggie is also the top ranked player for girls under 14 in Atlantic Canada. Tiffany is No. 2 to U-12.
“They’re fun to work with, they’re good athletes, they’re very quick and have good determination on the field,” Hall said. “If one of them goes through, I think they will go far.”
The girls’ parents, Jacky Chong and Rita Wang, are originally from Taiwan. Maggie, Tiffany and their sister Ella, 17, were born in Vancouver. After moving to PEI, they traveled to Hong Kong for a few years.
Maggie and Tiffany both attend Englewood School in Crapaud. Maggie goes to class 9; Tiffany goes to 7th grade.
Lots of time on the track
In the summer they spend most of their time on the tennis courts.
On Mondays and Wednesdays they play indoors, do physical training and then hit balls for a few hours. On Tuesdays and Thursdays they play in Stratford and Charlottetown.
Weekends are reserved for tournaments. They always cheer for each other.
“I want her to get better,” Maggie said of Tiffany. “I want to help her improve.”
Atlantic Championships in PEI
The next major tournament is the Atlantic Junior Championships, which will be held in Charlottetown from August 18-22.
If they finish in the top three in their age group, they will qualify for the Canadian Championships in September.
Maggie, a big fan of Serena Williams and 2019 US Open winner BiancaAndreescu, said her goal is to one day compete in the Olympics.
Tiffany, meanwhile, has her sights set on her big sister.
“I know she would of course win,” Tiffany said. “But I would still always want to play against her and I hope to beat her one day.”
More from CBC PEI
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-chong-sisters-tennis-1.6109667
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]