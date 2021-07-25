‘Sibling Rivalry’ Helps Push Sisters To The Top Of PEI Tennis Rankings

They just had to hit the ball back to each other. Keep the rally going. After all, this was a practice exercise, not a competition.

But if you’re the best tennis player for your age on PEI, you train together almost every day, and you happen to be sisters, then there’s definitely sibling rivalry.

When 14-year-old Maggie Chong and her 11-year-old sister Tiffany get on the field together, their competitive instincts are hard to resist.

“I’m a competitive person,” Tiffany said. “I always try to win the point.”

However, that can sometimes be a challenge for the coach.

“When they play against each other, there is definitely sibling rivalry,” said Brian Hall, the executive director of Tennis PEI, who first saw the girls’ potential when they moved to the island from Vancouver in 2014.

“There’s a lot of tennis training done with reciprocal rallies back and forth and that’s a challenge because they’re trying to outdo each other and so the rallies wouldn’t last long. They’re over now, but it was a challenge.” “

If one of them goes through, I think they will go far. Brian Hall, Tennis PEI

That determination is one of the reasons why they are number 1 in the county, Maggie in both the girls’ under-14 and under-16 girls’ division, and Tiffany in the under-12 division.

Maggie is also the top ranked player for girls under 14 in Atlantic Canada. Tiffany is No. 2 to U-12.

Tiffany Chong watches her sister Maggie at a recent tennis tournament in Charlottetown. (Shane Ross/CBC)

“They’re fun to work with, they’re good athletes, they’re very quick and have good determination on the field,” Hall said. “If one of them goes through, I think they will go far.”

The girls’ parents, Jacky Chong and Rita Wang, are originally from Taiwan. Maggie, Tiffany and their sister Ella, 17, were born in Vancouver. After moving to PEI, they traveled to Hong Kong for a few years.

Maggie and Tiffany both attend Englewood School in Crapaud. Maggie goes to class 9; Tiffany goes to 7th grade.

Lots of time on the track

In the summer they spend most of their time on the tennis courts.

On Mondays and Wednesdays they play indoors, do physical training and then hit balls for a few hours. On Tuesdays and Thursdays they play in Stratford and Charlottetown.

Weekends are reserved for tournaments. They always cheer for each other.

“I want her to get better,” Maggie said of Tiffany. “I want to help her improve.”

Atlantic Championships in PEI

The next major tournament is the Atlantic Junior Championships, which will be held in Charlottetown from August 18-22.

If they finish in the top three in their age group, they will qualify for the Canadian Championships in September.

Maggie, a big fan of Serena Williams and 2019 US Open winner BiancaAndreescu, said her goal is to one day compete in the Olympics.

Tiffany, meanwhile, has her sights set on her big sister.

“I know she would of course win,” Tiffany said. “But I would still always want to play against her and I hope to beat her one day.”

