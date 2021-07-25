UMass hockey takes 4 players on the second day of 2021 NHL Draft | Sport

University of Massachusetts hockey will continue to be in the news in 2021.

UMass, winner of the 2021 NCAA Division I Hockey Championship, had four players in the 2021 NHL draw. Defender Scott Morrow was the 40th player to be picked overall and the eighth player to be picked in the second round. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Wing Taylor Makar, whose older brother Cale signed a $54 million six-year contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, was taken by the Avalanche in the seventh round to place four current and future Minutemen on NHL draft boards.

Morrow, Makar and defender Ryan Ufko are incoming UMass players. Ufko was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round. Ufko is committed to UMass after playing for the Chicago Steel of the US Hockey League.

Center Josh Lopina, who was the Hockey East co-rookie of the year in 2020-21, was another round four roster. He was taken by the Anaheim Ducks and was the second player to be selected in the fourth round.

Morrow was UMass’ highest-ranking conscript since Cale Makar was drafted in the first round in 2017 and current San Jose Sharks defender Mario Ferraro was taken in the second round. Ferraro, however, was the number 49 choice.

In a video conference with media members, Morrow said while he was very excited to be drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, he is just as excited to play for head coach Greg Carvel and win another national championship.

“I’m really excited to see what I can contribute this year,” said Morrow. “I was actually at UMass for two weeks before coming here to Michigan. I like it there. It’s super awesome to be a part of the culture that’s there, which is really special, and that’s #1.

“I think I can bring a lot of things and hopefully we can go back-to-back and I can also win a national championship.”

Morrow is a resident of Darien, Conn., and has played for Shattuck-St. that of Mary. Last year, he scored eight goals and 40 assists in 30 games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender is, according to scouting reports, a good skater. He was the No. 34 North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting list, No. 52 on the Elite Prospects list. Bob McKenzie of TSN, who works for the Canadian version of ESPN, had Morrow as number 37 on his plate.

“It all starts with being a good skater. I have a lot of skill with the puck,” he said. “I try to be offensive, but I think I’m a 200-foot player and I play to win. I think I’ll take that to the Carolina Hurricanes.”

The next UMass player to come off the board had already had an exciting day. Taylor Makar got the chance to see brother Cale sign that big contract.

“I’m more nervous than when I was in the moment,” said Cale Makar before his brother was called up. “It would be great to see him go.”

Cale Makar compared Taylor to Montreal’s Josh Anderson or Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

“He certainly has a bright future,” the avalanche defender said of his brother. “I’m excited that he’s going to UMass.”

Lopina, who assisted Garrett Wait’s overtime goal in UMass’ 3-2 National Semifinal win over Minnesota Duluth, and the game-winning goal in a 5-1 NCAA Tournament win over Lake Superior State, is the first Minuteman to be scored by Anaheim in the second round since Brendan Montour was selected in 2014. Montour was the 55th player to be chosen that year. After playing with the Florida Panthers, Montour is currently an unrestricted free agent.

The last Minuteman selected was defender Ufko. The 5-foot-10, 181-pounder scored 10 goals and had 29 assists in 53 games for the USHL’s Steel. The USHL is the top junior league sanctioned by US Hockey. Both Ufko and Lopina played in the USHL.

Ufko was the number 43 player on the NHL’s Central Scouting board of the best North American skaters. He was ranked 58th by TSN analyst Craig Button. TSN’s McKenzie had Ufko in 90th place.