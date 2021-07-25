Saturday Night Orioles Game Thread: vs. Nationals, 6:35 PM





After a solid win last night against the Nationals, the Orioles are sending Matt Harvey to the mound tonight in a bid for a series win. Harvey’s opponent on the mound will be lefty Jon Lester. I’m telling you, if this game took place about eight years ago, this would be a great match-up. As it looks in 2021, we have an ERA+ of 77 (Lester) against an ERA+ of 63. Both are bad. One is worse. Originally Max Scherzer was scheduled to start tonight but he was a late scratch. If you heard that and wondered which team Scherzer was traded to, you’re not alone. But it looks like he’s just having some triceps soreness, so they give him some rest in the hopes that Scherzer can avoid the IL (so he can be traded). The Orioles’ final trade is to summon RHP Connor Greene, who takes the roster spot of the injured Tyler Wells. Greene is a 26-year-old who, when he comes into the game tonight, will become the 12th player to make his major league debut for the Orioles this year. Greene has been playing in the minor leagues since 2013, which is quite a long time. I wish him the best. This match is at a weird time, 6:35 PM. Previously, this was the date that Diplo would give a concert after the game, so the start time was moved up by 30 minutes. But because of Mr. Diplos’ recent legal troubles, the Orioles have called off that engagement. But I’m fine with a 6:35 start. It’s great for old ladies like me. Orioles Lineup 1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF 2. Austin Hays (R) RF 3. Trey Mancini (R) 1B 4. Ryan Mountcastle (R) DH 5. Ramon Urias (R) SS 6. Pedro Severino (R) C 7. Maikel Franco (R) 3B 8. Ryan McKenna (R) LF 9. Pat Valaika (R) 2B SP: Matt Harvey (RHP) Nationals lineup 1. Alcides Escobar (R) 2B 2. Trea Turner (R) SS 3. Juan Soto (L) RF 4. Josh Bell (S) 1B 5. Ryan Zimmerman (R) DH 6. Josh Harrison (R) 3B 7. Gerardo Parra (L) LF 8. Three Barrier (R) C 9. Andrew Stevenson (L) CF SP: Jon Lester (LHP) Let’s go Ox!

