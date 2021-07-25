I’m not afraid to use the slower ball in T20 cricket, says Pakistani Shaheen Afridi ahead of West Indies series







Pakistani left arm bowler Shahid Afridi will mix it up in the T20 series against the West Indies.

Image credit: AP

Lahore: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set for his first tour of the Caribbean and is eager to use the full range of deliveries in his repertoire as Pakistan takes on the West Indies in the five-T20I series, which kicks off on July 27 . Shaheen is one of the most successful left-arm quicks in the format since his debut on April 3, 2018 against the West Indies at Karachis National Stadium and has gone on to become a frontline bowler for the national side. The 21-year-old has netted 31 wickets at 26.22 in 28 matches and is the second best left arm pacer (in terms of wickets) behind West Indies Sheldon Cottrell (33 wickets at 21.69). Slower deliveries Given the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, Shaheen believes that slower deliveries play a critical role in a fast bowler’s success and will be an integral part of his plans throughout the five T20Is, which will be the national teams’ first assignment in the format in the Caribbean since 2017 when they won the series of four games 3-1. Shaheen, on the sidelines of the national teams training session, said: Given the true nature of the fields in T20Is, the pacers have to rely on variations to disrupt batsmen and get their wickets. You might even consider throwing two to three slower balls in one. I don’t shy away from using the slower balls. If the situation of the match calls for it and after a batsman’s reading I will bowl even a slower ball in the first over.” He continues: “Understanding the conditions early on plays a vital role in deciding when and how to pick up the pace of the ball. As a bowler, one does understand what the conditions are like – whether there is a swing in the air – after a few deliveries. T20 is a fast cricket and it keeps you sharp. You have to make quick decisions and decide correctly when to bowl the slower ball. Specialist T20 side The West Indies are the current world champions and the only side to have won two T20 World Cups. Given that the hosts will team up with players with vast experience gathered from various T20 franchise tournaments around the world, Shaheen says it will be important to have strong plans and bowl in partnerships. West Indies is considered a specialized T20 side. Their players play T20 cricket all over the world and are familiar with most of the bowlers in the circuit. It can get a little difficult to bowl against them, but having solid plans will help us. Bowling in partnerships is crucial. When the ball starts to turn in the death overs, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf come into the picture. We consult with each other when we need to slow the pace of the ball or bowl quickly,” he says. The five-match T20I series will be played at two venues – Kensington Oval in Barbados and Providence Stadium in Guyana – before Pakistan and the West Indies close horns in two tests. Schedule July 27:

1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 28:

2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 31:

3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Aug 1:

4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Aug 3:

5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

