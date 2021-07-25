Destin Wade of Summit No. 8 on Dandy Dozen

When Destiny Wade enter a room, you notice. His 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame is hard to miss, and the Summit senior always means business.

The four-star signing and reigning state champion’s quarterback devoted to Kentucky doesn’t need a brash personality to prove he can compete.

He just gets it done.

“I’m still a little quiet,” Wade said. “But once you get to know me, I’m kind of chill.”

That “chill” personality showed in December when the quarterback led Summit to his first state championship with two threats. Wade claimed the game’s MVP against Oak Ridge, throwing 135 yards and a touchdown, while adding 95 yards and two more scores on the ground.

