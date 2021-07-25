Tokyo 2021 Olympics: hockey to swimming, India on July 25





The first day at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 was a mixed bag for India as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49kg category. However, the shooters failed to live up to expectations. The Indian contingent will try to put on a better show on Day 2 of Tokyo 2020. Check out the live updates of Tokyo 2020 Day 2 and medals here PV Sindhu will also appear on the second day, which is also a medal hope for India. India’s men’s hockey takes on Australia after a 3-2 win over New Zealand. Besides, Indian athletes will also participate in rowing, shooting, sailing, gymnastics, table tennis and boxing. Indian shooters will try to save themselves from Saturday’s disappointing show as they begin Day 2 of their campaign on the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday. A host of events including the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, Men’s 10m Air Rifle and Men’s Skeet are on the schedule for shooters on a busy day. Tokyo 2020 Medal Count Tokyo 2020 Day 1 Highlights While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women’s air pistols, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be eager to erase their teammates’ disappointment on Saturday as they compete in 10m air rifle. Experienced archer Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the clay pigeon medal rounds. Watch live broadcast of Tokyo 2021 Olympics in India Sony Sports Network has won the rights to the live broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo live with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Will Doordarshan broadcast an Olympic event in India live? Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will broadcast the Tokyo 2021 Olympics live on a terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform. Here is India’s schedule at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25: India Tennis Schedule: (Participants and race times) Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) in Women’s Doubles, Round 1 at 7.30am IST Badminton Schedule India: (Participants and race times) PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women’s Singles Group J Match: 7:10 am IST. India Boxing Schedule: (Participants and race times) MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in 32 women’s 51kg round: 1:30pm IST. Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in round of 32 men 63kg: 3:06 PM IST. India Hockey Schedule: (Participants and race times) India vs Australia in Men’s Pool A match: 3pm IST India Artistic Gymnastics Schedule: (Participants and race times) Pranati Nayak in action in Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 1: 6:30 am IST India Rowing Schedule: (Participants and race times) Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in men’s lightweight double sculls rematch 2:8:10 am IST. India Shooting Schedule: (Participants and race times) Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualifier: 5.30am IST. Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: 07:45 IST. Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Skeet Qualifier Day 1: 6:30 AM IST. Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualifier: 9.30am IST. Men’s 10 Meter Air Rifle Final: 12:00 PM IS. India Swimming Schedule: (Participants and race times) Maana Patel in Women’s 100m Backstroke – Series 1: 15:32 IST. Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 100m Backstroke – Series 3: 16:26 IST. India Table Tennis Schedule: (Participants and race times) G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men’s Singles, Round 2 Match: 10:30 AM IST. Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women’s Singles, Round 2 at 12 noon IST.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative views and sharp commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/olympics-2021-india-matches-on-july-25-badminton-hockey-boxing-shooting-tennis-events-timings-today-tokyo-2020-live-free-telecast-details-121072500048_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos