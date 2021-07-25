LSU Football’s latest bet is ready to play anywhere





LSU football recently got a huge stakes when the four-star running TreVonte’ Citizen announced his intentions to play for the Tigers in 2022. Citizen, 6-foot/217 lbs of Lake Charles, LA (Lake Charles College Prep), is ranked in the 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 11 running back in the country and the No. 10 player in Louisiana. The Louisiana native is committed to the Tigers because of offers from Auburn, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others. 247Sports Midland Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks says: Citizen is a “pure footballer who projects to the Power Five level to run back with” [the] potential to become an impact starter”. LSU Football Gets a Selfless Player in TreVonte Citizen In addition to seeing Citizen as an impact that is starting to backfire in the SEC, Brooks also thinks the talented 2022 recruit could be a next-level linebacker. “Plays both ways as a running back and linebacker, producing solid songs in every capacity,” Brooks says. “[His] profile would be great as an off-ball linebacker, but physical tools definitely lean back in the long run.” Citizen made a total of 66 tackles as a junior last season (including 5.5 for loss). Would Citizen be willing to play next-level linebacker? That depends on whether or not the Tigers need him as a linebacker. “I never thought much about it, but if they needed me to play there [at linebacker] I would,’ said Citizen to 247Sports this week. Citizen made sure to add: “But I don’t think coach [Kevin] Faulk would like that.” I like this attitude from Citizen. It’s pretty obvious he’s not going to LSU to play linebacker. And it doesn’t sound like it’s even mentioned by the coaching staff. But if that’s what the team needs, he’d be willing to do it. That’s what makes a great college football player. Willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team. It sounds like LSU is getting a great one in TreVonte’ Citizen.

