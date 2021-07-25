Tennis-Nishikori disrupts fifth seed Rublev on home soil





Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Men’s Singles – Round 1 – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Kei Nishikori of Japan talks to media after winning his first round match against Andrey Rublev of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS /Edgar Su

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) – Japan’s Kei Nishikori advanced to the second round of men’s singles at the Tokyo Games on Sunday, beating fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 at home. Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said he was happy to return to high-level tennis after struggling with injuries in recent years. “You know it’s been a while to play like this and play to beat top 10 players. I think it’s been two years,” Nishikori told reporters. “I was a little worried if I would get nervous on the pitch, but I wasn’t, so that’s a good sign.” The 31-year-old, who competed in his fourth Olympics, said he used the experience from his Games to help him take the win over Rublev, who competed as a representative of the Russian Olympic Committee. “I think experience helps a lot. The first Olympics (in 2008) I was very nervous, and I have a bad memory about that (after losing in the first round), but since then I think I have gained a lot of experience, I got strong mentally, and I play well.” Nishikori ranks 69th in the world but has long been the top Asian player on the men’s tour, having reached a fourth-place finish in his career shortly after his run to the 2014 US Open final. His win followed compatriot Naomi Osaka’s dominant performance over China’s Zheng Saisai in the first round of Sunday’s women’s singles. However, another Japanese player, Yoshihito Nishioka, was less fortunate. He lost in both the men’s singles and doubles, along with Daniel Taro in the latter. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, editing by Pritha Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tennis-nishikori-upsets-fifth-seed-rublev-home-soil-2021-07-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos