Olympics – Table tennis – Tears of joy for Japanese duo, nap for Chinese





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito hugged and cried after beating German opponents on Sunday, while powerful Chinese duo Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen said they would take a nap after winning the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles on Sunday. Mizutani, 32, and 20-year-old Ito got off to a strong start against Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja to win the first game 11-8, but the Germans fought back to make it 3-3. With a pat on the back from her partner in the final point of the decisive seventh game, Ito secured the win with an irreversible serve. The Japanese couple comes from the same hometown and has known each other since childhood. Mizutani has been like a big brother to me since we were young, and someone I respect and admire. I’m really happy to compete with him in mixed doubles, Ito told reporters. World number two Xu and reigning world champion Liu recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Romanian opponents Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs. The Chinese duo will then face French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan, who secured their place in the semi-finals in a heated battle with Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. I will take a nap and analyze videos of our opponents’ games to prepare for the match in the afternoon, Xu said. The mixed doubles made its Olympic debut this year at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, with 16 pairs competing for the first Olympic gold in best-of-seven matches. In the second round of the women’s singles, South Korean teenager Shin Yubin defeated Luxembourg’s Ni Xia Lian, the 58th oldest table tennis player here at the Tokyo Olympics, 4-3. Ni is competing in her fifth Olympics. I like to show people that I can still play table tennis… It doesn’t matter how much you win, how much you lose, you can’t lose as a person. You have to fight, fight, Ni told Reuters. If you lose, you can forgive that your net worth is not enough. Is the opponent stronger? Congratulations, I’ll try next time. But we have to be a player to fight, she said. Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Osmond

