Athletics vs. Mariners – Game Recap – July 24, 2021

SEATTLE — Struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on Lou Trivinos’ wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Saturday-evening.

It was the second game in a row that Seattle won on a wild pitch after Dylan Moore scored from second place on two consecutive wild pitches on Friday-evening to give the Mariners a 4-3 victory. They are a Major League-best 22-8 in one-point games this season, winning eight of their last 12.

We always find a way to string together hits and walks, and that’s been our theme all year, Haniger said.

Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Torrens, a catcher, got out for pinch-runner Donovan Walton. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. After the A’s caught Walton for a force out at home for the second out, Trivino bounced a breaking ball into the sand, far from the plate, to score Kelenic.

Mariners manager Scott Servais felt that Haniger’s presence at the plate caused Trivino’s mental retardation.

He just overcooked it, and we’ll take it, Servais said.

Kendall Graveman (3-0) threw the ninth for the win and the Mariners bullpen continued their strong run, with 6 1/3 innings, giving up only one run per hit.

Haniger gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead in the fifth with his third multi-homer game of the season. He is one of six players in baseball to have 10 or more games with multiple extra-base hits.

He doubled down the left center wall in the first and hit a solo homer to the same spot in the third. Ramon Laureano slammed his glove into the top of the wall after an out-of-play fan pulled the ball from his mitten.

He was pretty close to catching that, Haniger said.

Haniger added his 25th homer in the fifth with Ty France on board for a 4-3 lead. Starter Chris Bassitt would not return in sixth. Haniger has now reached base safely in 22 of 23 games with nine homeruns and 21 RBI in that span.

France gave the Mariners 1-0 in the first and Haniger scored from second with an RBI single. But the Athletics rallied in the third on an RBI single by Tony Kemp and a two-run single by Jed Lowrie for a 3-1 lead against promising rookie righthander Logan Gilbert.

Laureanos one batter later ended Gilbert’s night, although the Mariners won their 10th consecutive game with Gilbert starting.

Catcher Aramis Garcia, who started for Sean Murphy, wiped out the rally in the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Drew Steckenrider who bent over the rightfield post just over the wall to make it 4-all.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin credited Haniger for rattling Trivino, saying the pitcher simply yanked the field.

It took a quirk to score a point, he said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Murphy usually catches Bassitt, but manager Bob Melvin gave him the day off after he fouled balls off his calf and ankle and was hit by a pitch in Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the Mariners. He also blocked and chased some wild throws. He’s a little confused, Melvin said.

NEXT ONE

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (7-8, 3.42) aims to improve to 5-1 in June and July.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (2-5, 5.69) seeks his second straight win in the series final.

