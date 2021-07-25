Australia skipper Aaron Finch banned from West Indies, Bangladesh Series





Aaron Finch will return to Australia and will likely undergo surgery.© Twitter



Australian captain Aaron Finch has been banned from the rest of the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh on Sunday due to a knee injury. Finch will return to Australia from the West Indies to complete 14 days of quarantine and then likely undergo surgery. Selectors and Cricket Australia’s medical team are optimistic that Finch will recover in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, which starts in mid-October. “I’m extremely disappointed to be going home,” Finch said in an official release. “This was considered the best course of action instead of traveling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have surgery if necessary and start the recovery process before the World Cup,” he added. up. Finch sustained the injury during practice leading into the T20 series against the West Indies in St Lucia, which he further aggravated in the final game of that series. Alex Carey remains Australia’s captain for the final game in Barbados. Selectors will decide on a T20 captain ahead of the five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Matthew Wade was vice-captain for the T20 matches against the West Indies. Topics mentioned in this article

