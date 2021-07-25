Boston College Eagles football ready for a magical season

There is palpable excitement in the air on Chestnut Hill as the Boston College Eagles football team draws closer to kicking off the 2021 season.

Keeping this team a secret can be difficult as expectations continue to rise, especially when positive results follow.

After a 6-5 (5-5) record in 2020, head coach Jeff Hafley will open his second season with plenty of returning talent. And it’s a team that struggled last year, with four of those five defeats at the hands of ranked opponents.

The next step? Turn those losses into wins and fight for an ACC crown.

One of those losses included a nail-biter in which Boston College took the top spot Clemson Tigers to the brink of defeat. A close 34-28 defeat was heartbreaking, but proved what the Eagles are capable of.

Certainly with a record-breaking offense that could be even better in 2021.

Boston College Eagles on the offensive

Given the heavy attack of previous seasons, it was refreshing to see a pass-happy attack from Boston College. (not that the game of) AJ Dillon was not cheerful and impressive.)

There’s no reason to believe that – with a full season and more time with the playbook – 2021 will be no different for quarterback Phil Jurkovec and the violation.

More of Chowder and champions

Jurovec sprinted straight out of the gate in his debut season with the Eagles. He passed for 300 or more yards in four of the first five games. He cooled off a bit as Boston College struggled with the run. Injuries also eventually took their toll on Jurkovec as he fought but ended up missing the final game.

Still, he managed to throw 2,558 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes. Jurkovec threw a touchdown pass in all but one of the games, finishing 17 against only 5 interceptions.

Building rapport with a receiving corps is always a must for a quarterback and Jurkovec will have three of his top goals back for 2021. Top of the list is the electric Zay Flowers, who had 56 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.

Joining him will be Jaelen Gill and CJ Lewis. All three averaged at least 15 yards per catch last season. Add Jehlani Galloway and the return of . please Kobay Wit to the mix and Boston College could have one of the best wide reception corps in the nation.

It is necessary to replace the dependent at Hunter Long at the tight end. And setting up a decent running game that never saw much daylight in 2020 is a must.

That will be an offensive line that is talented, experienced and hungry to live up to expectations.

Let’s hope the defense can do the same.

Boston College Eagles on the defensive

A “bend-but-don’t-break” philosophy seemed to be at the heart of Coordinator Tem Lukabu’s defense last year. While Boston College came in handy, there were gaps and big games that swallowed the team.

The second season under Lukabu should yield better results.

A deep, experienced secondary consisting of upperclassmen and graduate students will take the lead. They weren’t quite the ball-hawking team they were two seasons ago, but this group is tight-knit. Last year there were a lot of moving pieces in the unit due to injuries, so it will be nice to see this team gel this season.

Being pressured up front will be a big part of the defense’s success. The running defense was strong at times, but overall the defense allowed nearly 417 yards and 28.3 points per game.

The greater demand on defense will be replaced Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie at linebacker. These two were the leading tacklers and combined for 206 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks last season.

Projections, pre-season kinks, and expectations are all part of the process. The real work begins in the fall camp. And on Sept. 4 against Colgate, the action between the chalks will be the start of a season of good. A return to glory and achieving at least the eight wins for the first time since 2009 then begins.

Time to rise.