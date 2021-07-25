Hendrickx hat-trick gives Belgium victory over Dutch in hockey





TOKYO: World champion Belgium defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the men’s hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Alexander Hendrickx, while Germany and Great Britain also won their first group matches. The Dutch women’s team, who are favorites to win their league, defeated India, lifted by two crucial goals from rookie midfielder Felice Albers, who made her Olympic debut. Hendrickx scored three goals – one on penalty stroke and the other two from penalty corners – in five minutes as the Belgians came back from a goal to take revenge on the side that defeated them in the EuroHockey semi-final last month. Germany defeated Canada 7-1, with two goals each from explosive attacker Jan Ruhr and defender Lukas Windfeder. Great Britain, who won three Olympic golds in the men’s tournament, defeated South Africa 3-1, aided by a goal in the second minute from Sam Ward and two more in the second half. Earlier on Saturday, Australia defeated host Japan 5-3 in a thrilling opening match, while India recovered from a goal to beat New Zealand 3-2. In the women’s tournament, world and European champions the Netherlands defeated India 5-1, helped by goals from Albers, 21, the youngest player on the Dutch side. Ireland’s women’s team defeated South Africa 2-0 in their first Olympics. In the men’s tournament, Australias Kookaburras trailed 3-2 at halftime against Japan after conceding three goals in quick succession, but continued to struggle to turn the tables in the last two quarters. The Australians tied the score in the 34th minute after Blake Govers scored a penalty corner and advanced on the sun-drenched field of the main stadium with a backhand shot from captain Aran Zalewski that flew high into the net. Midfielder Daniel Beale received an assist from striker Tim Brand to lock the game. The gold medalists of Rio, Argentina, drew 1-1 with Spain after conceding in the 52nd minute while playing with a man down following a yellow card minutes earlier. India conceded early against New Zealand but quickly equalized on a penalty kick to win with two goals from Harmanpreet Singh and one from Rupinder Pal Singh. Published in Dawn, 25 July 2021

