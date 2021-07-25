White Sox Yasmani Grandal making good progress after knee surgery

MILWAUKEE The news of the White Sox’s injuries was horrendous. Their recovery news was much better.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s report on Saturday that he is making good progress from surgery 17 days ago to repair a torn tendon in his left knee was the latest positive message from what has been a coaching room of doom and gloom this season.

Grandal said team surgeon Nikhil Verma told him the fastest recovery was three weeks, which made Grandal his goal. While he knows that’s not realistic, Grandal runs well and does other light work and expects to hit and catch bullpen sessions from pitchers soon. Squatting won’t be a problem, he said.

It wasn’t as bad as we thought it would be, Grandal said. I didn’t think I’d be back so soon. I felt like I would be in a lot more pain. So far, so good.

No one at the Sox, including Grandal, is projecting a target date yet, but a return in mid-August seems reasonable.

To see him move, we never expected this kind of improvement, said manager Tony La Russa. So it’s exciting.

It was the latest encouraging news for the Sox, who have been recovering from injuries since left fielder Eloy Jimenez tore his left pectoral muscle and outfielder Adam Engel tore his hamstring in spring training. Gold Glove midfielder and 2020 Rookie of the Year runner-up Luis Robert tore his right hip flexor on May 2, and neither Robert nor Jimenez appeared to be a lock to return this season.

But Jimenez is already expected back from Triple-A Charlotte this week, and Robert is at High-A Winston-Salem on his rehabilitation assignment. And now Grandal, an All-Star contender before he was injured, is on a par for a team that enjoys a healthy lead in the American League Central.

Forget about me; just having Eloy back is huge, Grandal said. When he sees Luis doing his job and doing it right, he’s huge. You will get two big bats back and the team will now be full. Hopefully those guys warm up at the right time. They can carry a team into the postseason.

Jimenez swings the bat as if he’s ready to join the team now, and Robert, who started playing Wednesday, is moving and running well, La Russa said.

All positive so far, La Russa said. The first first steps are good.

Grandal was wounded on 5 July. The Sox said he would be out for four to six weeks.

I don’t look that far ahead to where, Hey, I want to play in uniform on this date, Grandal said. Just because of the what-ifs. You never know what will happen. I’d like to know what I’m doing this week, what I’m doing this day, the next day. Concentrate on that week and look ahead when that week is over.

Grandal, whose value is remarkable despite a .188 batting average, has walked 60 to increase his percentage on base to .388. He also has a .436 slugging percentage, a .824 OPS and 14 home runs in 63 games. He is in the second year of a $73 million four-year contract.

Grandals’ backups are inexperienced, but the Sox can afford to be patient with him, as well as Jimenez and Robert, because of their buffer in the division. But there is a balance, La Russa said.

You have to be careful not to be too patient and send the wrong message to your team about the urgency to win games now and keep collecting wins, he said. On the other hand, you can… risk guys before they’re ready. The most sensible balance is that when they are ready, they play.

In view of the price.

Postseason is where it counts, Grandal said. We want to make a deep run.