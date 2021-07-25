Top 5 dark horse players entering 2021

FSU football has talented players some of whom haven’t seen any real action in their careers at this point. Some have seen limited action, but the 2021 season could be the time for them to emerge as contributors.

FSU football is looking to rebound from its fourth straight sub-par season. The 21-26 record from the past four years is nowhere near the standard, and head coach Mike Norvell looks set to bring the Noles back to prominence.

This FSU football team is not as talented as most FSU teams in the past. However, this team still has more talent than 6-7 teams they will face in 2021.

The question is whether the players of the transfer portal and the young players who gained experience last year can develop enough in the programs to be successful.

There is some talent and experience returning on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches, but depth is a question mark.

Players will have to up their game to give this team a chance to return to respectability.

Mind you, I don’t expect the Noles to beat Clemson or compete for the ACC title this year. I think their first legitimate chance to do that will be 2023 (if the ACC is still there with how the conference rescheduling seems to be going). Nevertheless, it is an exciting time to be around FSU football. It reminds me of when Jimbo Fisher took over and saw that climb back to prominence.

This climb may take a little longer, but we usually appreciate things that require a little more work.

I want to profile the top five dark horse players who can make an impact in 2021.