Badminton and table tennis in focus for India

Many Indian star athletes will be in action.

Tokyo Olympics Day 4 will witness several high profile Indian athletes in action. The Indian rowing team that made headlines on Sunday after their historic performance in Tokyo. The duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Lightweight Mens Double Sculls semifinals by finishing third in the repechage race. On the other hand, badminton star PV Sindhu started her campaign on a winning note. She swept aside Israeli Ksenia Polikarpova in her opening match.

On Monday, several Indian medalists will begin their journey to Tokyo 2020. Bhavani Devi, Ashish Kumar, Indian Men’s Archery Team, Indian Women’s Hockey Team and many others will be in action.

Fencing: Women’s Saber Individual (Medal Event)

The action on Day 4 for the Indian contingent starts with Bhavani Devi. It will be a proud moment in Indian sports history when she will compete in the women’s individual saber event. The 27-year-old is the first Indian fencer ever to qualify for the Olympics. She’s been tipped to do big things in Tokyo and will go for glory Monday morning. The event takes place at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

It is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST.

Archery: Men’s Team (Medal Event) – India vs. Kazakhstan

Attention will soon turn to a decisive day of archery for men’s teams. Indian trio Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will face Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 to kick off their campaign. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST.

Shooting: Men’s Skeet (Medal Event)

Indian duo of Angad Veer Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan will participate in this event (subject to qualification). The event kicks off at 6:30 a.m. IST.

Sailing: men’s single dinghy

Vishnu Saravanan will continue his Olympic journey in the waters of Tokyo. The event will resume at 8:35 a.m. IST.

Badminton Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon & Kevin Sukamuljo

Badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had won a surprising victory in their group match. They defeated the coveted Chinese Taipei duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25.

The Indians roar with confidence as they face Indonesians Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in their second Group A match.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:10 AM IST.

Sailing: one-person dinghy for women

Nethra Kumanan will once again enter the waters of Tokyo. The event will resume at 11:05 AM IST.

Table Tennis Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal Vs Tiago Apolonia

From one racket sport to another, the focus will shift to table tennis. Veteran Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal will close horns with Portuguese Tiago Apolonia in the second round.

Matches start at 6.30am IST

Table Tennis Women Ankle Sutirtha Mukherjee Vs Yu Fu

Another Indian table tennis player in action is Sutirtha Mukherjee. She defeated Sweden’s Linda Bergström in her previous round. Mukherjee will face the challenge of Chinese-born Portuguese player Yu Fu in the second round.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST.

Men’s Middleweight Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta

Indian boxer Ashish Kumar has high hopes for his first Olympics. The 27-year-old qualified for the quadrennial event, after reaching the semi-finals of the 2020 Asia & Oceania Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Jordan.

Kumar will try to get past Erbieke Tuoheta from China in the Round of 32 clash. The fight starts at 15:06 IST.

Swimming: men’s 200m butterfly

Sajan Prakash participates in his first Olympics

Sajan Prakash will aim to rewrite the mistakes of Rio 2016 in Tokyo 2020. The heat round starts at 3:46 pm IST.

Women’s Hockey: India vs Germany

The day’s action for the Indian contingent is rounded off by the Indian women’s hockey team. The Rani Rampal-led team had suffered a 5-1 defeat to World No. 1 Netherlands. However, it doesn’t get any easier for the Indian girls. In their second game in Pool A, they will face World No. 3 Germany.

The match starts at 5:45 PM IST.

