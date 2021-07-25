Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers completes usual off-season training cycle





Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been with the Green Bay Packers this off-season, but his ongoing stalemate with the franchise hasn’t changed the way he prepares for the season. As he has for most of the past decade, the reigning NFL MVP went through his regular off-season training regimen with Proactive Sports Performance, a program that includes fieldwork, a gym, yoga, and sand dunes. According to the company, the routine lasts about six to seven weeks for NFL athletes and will conclude on Saturday as players head to training camp. While it’s unknown if the Green Bay franchise quarterback will be in attendance when the Packers open camp on Wednesday, a representative from Proactive Sports Performance said Rodgers is “at work and ready” for football. 2 Related In April, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Rodgers does not want to return to the team due to issues he is having with management. Despite the attitude of the three-time MVP, the Packers remained adamant they would not trade him and offered him a record extension. Sources told Schefter this week that the 37-year-old turned down a two-year extension this offseason, which would have tied Rodgers to the Packers for five more seasons and made him the highest paid quarterback and player in football. Instead, Rodgers steered clear of the team, missing voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career this summer. Rodgers has otherwise remained busy this off-season, vacationing in Hawaii, as guest host on “Jeopardy!” and join Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau in a TV show golf event. This report uses information from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

