IND vs SL LIVE SCORE, 1st T20I Updates: Shaw eliminated for first pitch duck on debut as Chameera strikes; Samson joins Dhawan





Shikhar Dhawan becomes the oldest Indian on Sunday on the T20I’s captaincy debut in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

Karunaratne from the other side IND 4/1 in 1 left: Chameera to Shaw. FROM! WHAT! A heartbreaking delivery of Chameera. Edged and Shaw goes first pitch! What a ball to be the first to start on the debut. Steam in and the ball immediately pushes away from the center stump. Shaw pushes at it with minimal footwork and the ball strokes the perimeter and flies to the keeper. Samson the new man inside. Seems to be comfortable with Chameera’s pace as he sneaks in a few runs with a flick of the wrist. Prithvi Shaw c Bhanuka b Chameera 0 (1b) Dushmantha Chameera with the new ball Ready for some T20 action! In Walk Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw on T20I Debut! ================================================== 19:53 IS: The teams line up for the national anthem. 7:46 PM IS: Interesting to see Samson being referred to as the keeper. Shame for Rahul Chahar to miss. TEAMS: India(To play XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy Sri Lanka(To play XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

TOSS: SL wins Toss, chooses field Shanaka: The wicket will be better in the second half of the game. Injuries are uncontrollable, but these three games are important for the World Cup. We also have two debutants. Three changes from the last ODI, Isuru Udana enters… (but he forgets the others) Dhawan: We would also have bowled first, there is moisture in the field. It’s about giving new players a chance and how they can have an impact on the World Cup. We have many changes, two debutants in Prithvi Shaw and Varun.

UPDATE: Shaw and Chakravarthy make their T20I debut. numbers game Shikhar Dhawan will be India’s oldest T20 captain on his debut.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 1 wicket to complete 250 international wickets.

21 years and 258 days – Prithvi Shaw becomes the youngest men’s opener in India in all sizes MATCH EXAMPLE We’re back to the fast lanes of T20 cricket and Colombo will play host to teams of contrasting fortunes as the T20 World Cup simmers in the background. For India’s IPL superstars, a golden opportunity lies ahead to secure a spot on the Indian World Cup squad that still looks a bit confused in the middle classes, while a huge pool of bowlers means form may well be the Decisive factor could be when filling the positions up. Everyone has a chance. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan will know it well. He has yet to secure a spot back at the top with Rohit Sharma and with Prithvi Shaw and flexible batters like KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, etc. Among other youngsters in the mix – Dhawan has a tough job of stacking the numbers during the arrange his troops well. Dhawan’s shortest form rejuvenation since IPL 2019 has brought him back to power, but numbers for the national team remain poor – 1519 runs in 41 IPL games since the 2019 season, but a low 363 runs in 14 T20Is means the left handed some quick catch up in India’s last set of matches before hoping for a fine IPL second half. read more As for the home side, the latest ODI win is said to have prompted Shanaka and his men to have a lot of ‘what ifs’ in their minds before clinging to Sunday night. The Sri Lankans failed to seize the right moments in the second ODI, while a strike break cut the odds in the first ODI. While the punching power has improved throughout the series, a few missteps at key moments forced it out of the fight to win the series. However, Shanaka’s first stint as captain had its beautiful glimpses of promise. There was promise in how he dealt with the bowlers as he turned himself in at crucial moments in the last two ODIs. He has some work to do with his at bat, while the team’s spinners could come forward to harass the Indian batters, who looked doubtful, except for Suryakumar Yadav. All to play for, as this series could well be about individuals rather than the team leading up to the World Cup. HEAD TO HEAD STATS Team stats india: 13 wins – Sri Lanka: 5 wins – NEW: 1

WHAT THEY SAID Shikhar Dhawan: We certainly intend to give the young people opportunities. But it’s a new series, so we’ll pick the best team. The goal is to win the first two games and win the series. And if we have to do some experiments in the last game, we will decide based on the situation. Mickey Arthur, SL coach: They have learned a lot. We are in the embryonic stage of this journey and it is about playing against ourselves every day as we go into the ground. We have benchmarks that we want to hit in every game. We measure ourselves and the progress on the KPIs is excellent. We keep getting better.

Selections: Indian selection: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishna Nippaish, Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Sri Lankan squad: Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Garlic Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne, Ramesh Mendis Ku, Lasun Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

When will the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and India start and where to look? The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka kicks off at 8pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The toss is at 7:30 PM. The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be shown on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony Liv.

