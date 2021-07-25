‘She really does it for herself’

2016, JESSICA PEGULA’S The long-awaited breakthrough seemed inevitable.

At the US Open, she advanced through qualifying to the main draw and won her first round match since a knee injury derailed her three years earlier. Her rise in the rankings continued throughout the season as she added more WTA events to her ITF-heavy schedule — even as a wild card into the semifinals in Washington.

And then Pegula discovered that a lingering right leg injury she’d been dealing with was a torn labrum. She would need another surgery, this time on her hip.

For the second time in her career, Pegula was not a tennis player for almost a year. And this time, knowing what it would take to get back and all the far-flung places on the tennis map she would have to go to get back to where she started, her mind took a different turn.

“I didn’t even know if I wanted to come back,” Pegula said.

Even Pegula’s family wondered how much longer she could last. It wasn’t like she’d have to worry about a way to support herself if she decided to quit the sport — her parents Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers, have a net worth of over $ 5 billion.

“I remember thinking, ‘Why would she want to keep doing this?'” Kim Pegula said. “There are other women whose families rely on them through tennis, but she doesn’t have those worries. She doesn’t have to do this and her life would be so much easier if she didn’t. [play]. But it’s because she loves this sport and really does it for herself.”

2 Related

Five years later, Pegula is in the best part of her career – in 27th place, having achieved a personal goal of earning a spot on the Olympic team and continuing to make a name for herself outside the shadow of the family. The 27-year-old reached the quarterfinals at this year’s Australian Open – her best result at a Grand Slam – and the quarterfinals or better at four other tournaments.

“I always thought I had the game,” Pegula said in an interview with ESPN. “But there’s a difference between thinking about it and then actually doing it and performing it on a bigger stage. … So being able to overcome that mental hurdle gave me more and more confidence, and now I’ve accomplished like, ‘The next level.’

“But I always knew I could get there. And then there’s always another level, so it’s always a matter of time to make it the next challenge. How do I go further?”

AFTER HIP SURGERYPegula’s ranking went into free fall and plummeted outside the top 800. After some thought, she decided she’d been working too hard for too long not to try to get back. She went to rehab almost every day for three months and slowly returned to practice and finally to tour.

She advanced to her first WTA final in Quebec City in September 2018 and made her first top 100 in February 2019. She made it to the third round at the French Open. Still, her first round departure at Wimbledon that summer showed that it would take more than hard work to compete with the best of the best.

She switched from her coach, Jesse Levine, when she came home from the All England Club and brought in David Witt. He and Venus Williams had recently broken up after 11 years together, and he was looking for a new gig.

They teamed up two weeks before the start of the 2019 hard court season and agreed to trial how the first tournament went. When the two arrived in Washington for the Citi Open, Witt turned to his new apprentice and said, “There’s no reason you can’t win this tournament. You’re as good as all these women here.”

Pegula, who had never won a professional singles tournament before, was skeptical — until she won five games in seven days to claim her first WTA title.

“She looked at me like I had a third eye when I first told her,” Witt said. “But sometimes you just have to talk it into existence, and maybe hearing another voice helped her believe in herself. We joked after it was like getting an eagle on your first hole, but then we had something like, ‘What do we do now? We need to keep following this up.'”

THE Injury of 2016 adversity also gave Pegula a chance she’d never had before—to test her own business acumen, though her family ties certainly helped.

Homebound after her hip surgery and eager to keep herself busy, she started her skincare line, Ready 24. She didn’t know when her tennis career would end, but she was determined to prepare for when that day would come.

Pegula and her younger sister Kelly also opened the first of three Buffalo-area locations of their fast casual restaurant Healthy Scratch (the others opened in 2018 and 2019) as part of the hospitality division of the Pegula Sports and Entertainment umbrella family. Those who work with her say she is more involved than just giving her name to something.

“Jess is calculated, confident, and meticulous,” said Mark Preisler, executive vice president at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “When she’s going to devote her time and effort to a business, she makes sure it has her full attention.”

Pegula showcased that business knowledge in April when she became the first female athlete and first professional tennis player to launch a five-card series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Inspired by Rob Gronkowski, her fiancé Taylor Gahagen’s high school boyfriend — yes, That Rob Gronkowski — and his NFT, she seized the opportunity.

“When we realized we could be the first, we just really wanted to do it,” said Pegula. “It wasn’t for financial gain, it was honestly just opening the window to tennis, which can be very traditional at times, and opening the door for women in sport.”

All proceeds went to her dog rescue charity, A lending leg, a passion that developed after one of her surgeries. (“She looked at a lot from Animal Planet,” Kim said.)

Pegula was greeted by her dog Maddie during the trophy presentation at the 2019 Citi Open. Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports

Pegula’s off-court pursuits and passions have helped her to provide some semblance of balance during the tour’s weekly grind – something needed more than ever this season with all the pandemic protocols and restrictions in place. Pegula said that being a business owner has even helped her with her day job.

“Managing the business stuff makes me feel more comfortable making my own decisions with my career,” Pegula said. “I mean tennis players, we’re essentially the owners of our own team, and this has allowed me to see it that way and have a maturity that I didn’t have when I was younger. Now I can make decisions about my own and do what is right for me.”

WITH A FINAL Appearing in Auckland to open the 2020 season, Pegula looked poised to continue her upward trajectory before the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus. But having gone through long breaks before, she knew what to expect and was eager to take advantage of the rare time to improve while at the same time being injury free. Pegula had the added benefit of having continuous access to a court – something many of her peers didn’t have due to various local restrictions – in her parents’ backyard, and she made sure to make good use of it.

“Without a timeline, it would have been so easy to take a few weeks off, but she never stopped working,” Witt said. “She was like, ‘I’ll get out of here and I’ll be in the best shape of my life and just be ready to play when we can play.’ And I think when we came back, it was like, tree, she was out of the gates and she was on top of her game.”

Pegula made his way to the third round at the US Open in September and reached the quarterfinals in the doubles of the French Open with Asia Muhammad. When the Australian Open kicked off in February, she felt a surge of confidence from the previous two Slams.

“Mentally you just kind of have to decide that you’re going to do it,” Pegula said. “You’ve known for a long time that you can do it, but it’s almost like the faith isn’t quite there, and then all of a sudden you put that aside and you go, ‘You know what, I’m just going to do it.’ Suddenly there is no longer any doubt.

“I don’t know if that was just a change of mind or just confidence from all the training and time in the gym, but in Australia everything clicked for me. For the first time, I really believed I belonged.”

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open, her best result at a Grand Slam. “In Australia, everything just clicked for me,” she said. BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

Pegula’s surprising success in Melbourne initially made headlines because of her family name. But by the end of her hard-fought three-set loss to Jennifer Brady in the quarterfinals, she’d drawn attention for her game (albeit with the added support of the ever-loyal Bills Mafia), in part because of some friendly trash talk with Brady that went viral. Two weeks later, she reached the semifinals in Qatar.

Pegula now has six wins this season against top-10 opponents, including #2 Naomi Osaka at the Italian Open. She didn’t have such a win at the start of the season.

Pegula’s first goal for the new season was to break into the top 50 before she left Australia. Then it was the top 30. She has already reached that too. The only other tangible goal she set for herself in 2021 was to make the Olympic team. On July 1, she was named to the roster.

so proud of you @JLPegula . I wish we could go, I really would have seen the matches live! All your hard work comes together https://t.co/eJUuPDhqtu Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) July 1, 2021

Pegula is now focused on achieving stable results and building each match – win or lose. After working so long to get to this point, she said she doesn’t take any opportunity for granted and knows that small improvements can bring big benefits.

However, Witt has even bigger ambitions for Pegula. Just as he told her before she won Washington in 2019, he believes Pegula is nowhere near her limit. He has told her she is capable of breaking into the top 10.

“There’s no reason she can’t make it,” Witt said. “She’s beating top 10 players and she’s starting to get consistent results every week. Why not?”

And this time, after everything she’s been through, Pegula believes it too.