Bears Top 10 list: who makes or breaks the 2021 season?

As Bears veterans prepare to report to training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, here’s a look at the 10 people whose achievements will make or break the teams’ 2021 season:

1. Coach Matt Awesome

This season will determine whether the Bears fire Nagy or give him a contract extension. They hired him as a quarterback whisperer in 2018, but Mitch Trubisky flopped. They signed him to call play, but the Bears were 27th in yards per pass and yards per run during his three-year career. Hes eight games over .500, but the full difference came three seasons ago. The man best known for mentoring Patrick Mahomes behind the scenes will try to do the same for Justin Fields this season, but those results will be hard to judge as long as Fields is holding a clipboard. Nagy’s play calling no. Under Nagy last year, the Bears had the league’s 29th highest-scoring offense. When he handed control to Coordinator Bill Lazor, it ranked eighth. Still, this off-season, Nagy took his duties back into the game as he wanted to put his future in his own hands.

2. Quarterback Justin Fields

Nagy has already ruled out the Ohio State rookie who starts in Week 1. But no one at Halas Hall is more important to the franchise’s trajectory than Fields, for whom the Bears traded for draft in April. When properly developed, Fields has the skills to be the greatest quarterback in franchise history, a major, albeit unsupervised, bar. If Fields shows promise this season, be it on the back fields or in games, buy his bosses at least another year of employment. However, if he struggles, the franchise will be staring at big changes. No pressure, boy.

3. Packer’s Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

No one can influence the fate of the Bears without a wishbone anymore. C. Rodgers is 21-5 in the regular season against the Bears. One of his losses came after he broke his collarbone in the first drive and 1-0 in the playoffs, winning at Soldier Field to reach the Super Bowl in January 2011. If Rodgers makes his way out of Green Bay, George McCaskey would have to volunteer to drive himself to the airport. It would be the biggest change in NFC North’s balance of power since Rodgers replaced Brett Favre.

4. Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai

To fix a defense that allowed 17.7 points low in the league in 2018 but has declined in the past two years, Nagy interviewed nine coordinator candidates and singled out a 37-year-old internal security coach who has never mentioned plays. Whether the most out-of-the-box hire of Nagy’s career works should become clear in the first month of the season and will depend in part on whether safety Eddie Jackson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan return to the game. level they played during the magical 2018 season.

5. Outside Linebacker Robert Quinn

The Bears gave Quinn a $70 million five-year deal last season and saw him get just two sacks on his way to becoming the biggest flop of the free-agent class. They hope that a somewhat normal outdoor season will make Quinn look a lot more like the man who had 11 layoffs in 2019. Anyway, he’s probably playing his last season with the team that the Bears can walk away after two years and $30.2 million.

6. Quarterback Andy Dalton

Was Trubisky the problem of the past two years? Dalton’s performance should show us right away. With the same main offensive weapons returning in 2021, David Montgomery, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham collectively missing one regular season game last year, the Bears hope more consistent quarterback decision-making will lead to better results. yields. If they’re wrong, see Fields early in the season, the same way Trubisky had to start in 2017 after just four games.

7. Left tackle Bitches Jenkins

Many across the league viewed Jenkins as a prototypical right-wing tackle, and so did the Oklahoma State coaches, who let him play on the left for only 18% of his career. However, the Bears blindly trust their quarterbacks to a rookie who played all 32 snaps on left tackle last season, all against Tulsa. They believe their second-round pick could be a standout left tackle; however, just one rookie mistake from him could be disastrous for the health of their quarterbacks.

8. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack

Mack’s nine sacks last year and 8 in 2019 are his two lowest points since his rookie year. His impact is greater. Pro Football Focus rated Mack the best edge rusher in the NFL last year, but the Bears still need an improvement in the stats of the man they paid better than any defender in league history. Like Leonard Floyd before him, Quinn didn’t do Mack any favors on the other side last year.

9. Nose Gear Eddie Goldman

The Bears had the ninth best rush defense, in terms of yards allowed per game, in 2019. Last year, when Goldman withdrew due to the coronavirus, they finished 14th. The Bears hope to finally welcome him back next week after skipping the mandatory mini camp in June.

10. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith

The Bears best player last year, Smith finished second in the NFL in solo tackles, sixth in combined tackles and second behind only the Steelers TJ Watt in tackles for loss. Smith is eligible for contract extension and will be the center of defense for the next five years.