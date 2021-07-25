Mad Dog Cricket Club brings sport and community to Greenwich

But now they show how the game has evolved, Simon explained while standing in Christiano Field in western Greenwich. All around him, a group of about 15 cricketers took turns bowling—which is akin to throwing—the leather-bound ball the size of a baseball and swings with the broad, flat willow bats.

As he spoke, a batsman took a hard-bowled ball to the ribs.

“That wasn’t good,” Simon said with a grin as the batter shook off the blow and prepared for another swing.

The men who surround Simon on the field are a small subset of Greenwich’s Mad Dogs Cricket Club, a decades-old group that meets weekly on a baseball diamond cricket field, plays weekend games in the three-state area, and whose presence and stamina is another evidence of the changing nature of an age-old game.

Simon is Chairman of the Board of the Mad Dog Cricket Club and a member since 2010. He has seen interest in the game – which has its historical origins in England and is most prominent in Commonwealth countries – has grown in the United States and as the club has evolved.

“It seems to be everywhere in this part of the world,” Simon said. “When I got here, it wasn’t as widespread as it is now.”

The group naturally consists of outsiders. In America, cricket is a niche sport, although it is more popular worldwide than football. Those who play in the United States are mainly immigrants of European, Asian, African or Oceanic descent who, far from their native land, come together and connect with like-minded people with a shared love of the sport.

This is true of the Mad Dogs, whose name is taken from the 1931 song “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” by Noel Coward. The group was founded in 1990 by a group of mostly English ex-patriots. At the time, they were a small number of dedicated players competing against a handful of teams in the area.

Now the club has over 100 members of all ages – although the average age is probably around 40, according to one member – and has recently launched a junior team and a women’s team. The Mad Dogs compete in three leagues — the New York Cricket League, the World Series League (in New York and Connecticut), and the Southern Connecticut Cricket Association — and have traveled to Philadelphia; Sarasota, Florida; Spain; South Africa; and the Czech Republic for tournaments.

Their members are multicultural with countries of origin spanning six continents including countries where cricket is extremely popular including England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and most importantly India. Players from other unexpected countries, including Nigeria and Colombia, are also among the ranks of the Mad Dogs.

“All cricket-playing countries are represented,” said Simon.

Weekend cricketers

For many players, the club is an informal after-work venture. They are mainly “weekend cricketers,” said Anand Subramanian, the club’s captain. But in their midst are many serious players, with experience playing leagues in their home countries before coming to the United States.

“I’m from India and cricket is like a religion there,” said Subramanian, who played competitively in his home country before coming to America in 2004. “We love cricket, it’s in our blood. Before we pick up a pencil, let’s grab a cricket bat.”

For Subramanian and many of his clubmates, the love of the game runs deep. And the Mad Dogs are eager to share that love, as well as some somewhat daunting — at least for the uninitiated — rules.

In cricket, 11 players from each team compete on a 22-yard circular field, in the center of which is laid a rectangular field. On either side of the field is a wicket, a small gate made up of three pieces of wood, which is guarded by the batsmen against the balls thrown by the bowler. (Confusingly, the term wicket can also be used when referring to the rectangular pitch.) When a ball is hit, two attacking players race between opposing wickets before fielders can return the ball or take an out, either by putting it into catch the air or tag a runner. (A bowler can also pick up an out by passing a batsman and hitting a wicket.)

One team hits, then the other, and the team with the most runs after each has had a turn is the winner.

Different formats

There are also different formats of the game that can range in length from a few hours to several days. At the international level, crickets play Test Format, which can last five or more days. The Mad Dogs and the surrounding teams they compete with play a T-20 format, which usually lasts about three hours.

In the T20 format, each team has one inning of at bats and is limited to 20 overs — a unit made up of six consecutive balls bowled for each batsman.

That faster format is one of the many reasons the game has exploded in popularity, according to Sanjay Santhanam, who has been a member of the Mad Dogs almost since its inception.

“It has grown tremendously,” said Santhanam. “I think if you look at the early to late ’90s, you’d have four or five clubs in the state. Then I think it started picking up in the 2000s and in the last 10 or 15 years it’s it’s been a pretty big explosion all over the United States.

Another big factor, he said, has been the influx of IT professionals from India and South Asia in the 2000s, who helped build a community bonding over cricket.

That sensory community, of a home away from home, is arguably the most important aspect of the club for its members, according to club captain Suramanian.

“We don’t have many relatives here, so our cricket group is becoming our family and I’m really proud of that,” said Suramanian. “We share this togetherness.”

