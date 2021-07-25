Connect with us

Sports

Mad Dog Cricket Club brings sport and community to Greenwich

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


GREENWICH — According to Joe Simon, in his youth it was very unfashionable for a cricket batsman to wear pads.

Born in India, where cricket is the national sport with an avid following, Simon has been playing since he was 10 years old. In the past, the now common helmet, shin guards and gloves were considered a sign of weakness.

But now they show how the game has evolved, Simon explained while standing in Christiano Field in western Greenwich. All around him, a group of about 15 cricketers took turns bowling—which is akin to throwing—the leather-bound ball the size of a baseball and swings with the broad, flat willow bats.

As he spoke, a batsman took a hard-bowled ball to the ribs.

“That wasn’t good,” Simon said with a grin as the batter shook off the blow and prepared for another swing.

The men who surround Simon on the field are a small subset of Greenwich’s Mad Dogs Cricket Club, a decades-old group that meets weekly on a baseball diamond cricket field, plays weekend games in the three-state area, and whose presence and stamina is another evidence of the changing nature of an age-old game.

Simon is Chairman of the Board of the Mad Dog Cricket Club and a member since 2010. He has seen interest in the game – which has its historical origins in England and is most prominent in Commonwealth countries – has grown in the United States and as the club has evolved.

“It seems to be everywhere in this part of the world,” Simon said. “When I got here, it wasn’t as widespread as it is now.”

The group naturally consists of outsiders. In America, cricket is a niche sport, although it is more popular worldwide than football. Those who play in the United States are mainly immigrants of European, Asian, African or Oceanic descent who, far from their native land, come together and connect with like-minded people with a shared love of the sport.

This is true of the Mad Dogs, whose name is taken from the 1931 song “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” by Noel Coward. The group was founded in 1990 by a group of mostly English ex-patriots. At the time, they were a small number of dedicated players competing against a handful of teams in the area.

Now the club has over 100 members of all ages – although the average age is probably around 40, according to one member – and has recently launched a junior team and a women’s team. The Mad Dogs compete in three leagues — the New York Cricket League, the World Series League (in New York and Connecticut), and the Southern Connecticut Cricket Association — and have traveled to Philadelphia; Sarasota, Florida; Spain; South Africa; and the Czech Republic for tournaments.

Their members are multicultural with countries of origin spanning six continents including countries where cricket is extremely popular including England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and most importantly India. Players from other unexpected countries, including Nigeria and Colombia, are also among the ranks of the Mad Dogs.

“All cricket-playing countries are represented,” said Simon.

Weekend cricketers

For many players, the club is an informal after-work venture. They are mainly “weekend cricketers,” said Anand Subramanian, the club’s captain. But in their midst are many serious players, with experience playing leagues in their home countries before coming to the United States.

“I’m from India and cricket is like a religion there,” said Subramanian, who played competitively in his home country before coming to America in 2004. “We love cricket, it’s in our blood. Before we pick up a pencil, let’s grab a cricket bat.”

For Subramanian and many of his clubmates, the love of the game runs deep. And the Mad Dogs are eager to share that love, as well as some somewhat daunting — at least for the uninitiated — rules.

In cricket, 11 players from each team compete on a 22-yard circular field, in the center of which is laid a rectangular field. On either side of the field is a wicket, a small gate made up of three pieces of wood, which is guarded by the batsmen against the balls thrown by the bowler. (Confusingly, the term wicket can also be used when referring to the rectangular pitch.) When a ball is hit, two attacking players race between opposing wickets before fielders can return the ball or take an out, either by putting it into catch the air or tag a runner. (A bowler can also pick up an out by passing a batsman and hitting a wicket.)

One team hits, then the other, and the team with the most runs after each has had a turn is the winner.

Different formats

There are also different formats of the game that can range in length from a few hours to several days. At the international level, crickets play Test Format, which can last five or more days. The Mad Dogs and the surrounding teams they compete with play a T-20 format, which usually lasts about three hours.

In the T20 format, each team has one inning of at bats and is limited to 20 overs — a unit made up of six consecutive balls bowled for each batsman.

That faster format is one of the many reasons the game has exploded in popularity, according to Sanjay Santhanam, who has been a member of the Mad Dogs almost since its inception.

“It has grown tremendously,” said Santhanam. “I think if you look at the early to late ’90s, you’d have four or five clubs in the state. Then I think it started picking up in the 2000s and in the last 10 or 15 years it’s it’s been a pretty big explosion all over the United States.

Another big factor, he said, has been the influx of IT professionals from India and South Asia in the 2000s, who helped build a community bonding over cricket.

That sensory community, of a home away from home, is arguably the most important aspect of the club for its members, according to club captain Suramanian.

“We don’t have many relatives here, so our cricket group is becoming our family and I’m really proud of that,” said Suramanian. “We share this togetherness.”

[email protected]; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/local/article/Home-away-from-home-Mad-Dog-Cricket-Club-brings-16336271.php

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: