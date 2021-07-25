A story about how a tailgate group got back to Rutgers Football

I missed the good times, and 15 years later I still struggle with them.

After graduating from Rutgers in 2006, I moved to Boston for some time to graduate without the money or the ability to travel subscriptions. As such, I was instructed to ask local bartenders to put the Rutgers football game on their satellite TV feeds as a favor. Fortunately, Rutgers was pretty good from 2006-2009, so this usually led to a friendly conversation about Rutgers football. Season tickets were always on my mind, and when I graduated and moved back to New Jersey in 2009, the first thing I did was buy season tickets with my best friend.

Our subscriptions were an annual tradition, the tailgate rituals almost as important as football itself. Our tailgate group represented a wide variety of backgrounds and cultures, and we alternated the kitchen every tailgate (I still think of this Chilean carne asada with chimichurri that we grilled fresh for us once a season). Several of us, including this writer, are craft beer enthusiasts. I’m pretty sure no one was fleeing rare finds like The Alchemists Focal Banger and Heady Topper (sometimes driven fresh from Vermont) as regularly as our group did.

But forget the food and drink. The conversations, about Rutgers football and other sports and non-sports related topics, among other things, were a combination of insightful, analytical and sometimes profane. We all knew our sports, down to the last man on the Rutgers two-deep, and I don’t throw that compliment lightly.

I honestly don’t remember meeting half the people who eventually became part of our regular tailgate group (a group that ended up numbering over 20). When we were in our thirties for the past ten years and many of us got married, got new jobs and expanded our families, the tailgates were almost constant, six or seven fall days a year. Our tailgate email thread was wide. I helped people a few times with statistical analysis for school or work, and at a time when my family was going through a health problem, many tailgate people offered comfort and advice from a professional perspective. We somehow scratched each other’s backs. We weren’t tailgate friends, we were friends who had a connection with Rutgers football.

Then it all went away after the 2018 season when everyone, more or less independently, decided not to renew for the next season.

I suppose you could blame Chris Ash for the uninspiring football Rutgers had been playing for far too long. But that’s not fair; I am convinced that we would have continued if we had all been in a different life. Many of us were on our second or third child at the time, and the tailgates became logistically too challenging at this point. If this is the sort of thing you could blame, and I’m not sure it is, most of it lies on the diffuse brain cloud that made up our tailgate. So as Howard Jones sang in the 80’s, No One Is To Blame.

Many of the tailgate buddies stayed in close contact even after the breakup; we still see each other at barbecues and kid’s birthday parties (as far as they used to be, though they’re mostly back now). Earlier this year, in a group text thread with three other tailgate folks, I posed the question Are we coming back for 2021?

A friend came in right away, the second was a little hesitant but came to quickly and the third needed some convincing. After a few months of occasional prodding by yours truly, we decided now was the time. A quick phone call to our season ticket consultant (who was surprisingly accommodating about our two really experiencing a seasonal lapse in subscriptions) and it was taken care of. Come back this season, at the Black Lot, grill steak and listen to The Weeknd (the radio-friendly versions because impressionable kids throw a football next to the tent).

I can’t wait for the tailgate, but I can’t wait for the football either. At a high level, Rutgers football should be exciting to watch in a way it hasn’t been in at least seven seasons. Win or lose, the above statement is not debatable in my opinion, but Rutgers can also win a few games this season, and winning is fun.

Individually and collectively, this is a fun team to advocate for. I’m sure On The Banks a site will go into the details in the coming weeks and months, but at least think about what the seniors (4e, 5e, and 6e years) have experienced in this team. Those players deserve every chance to be cheered on by a large home crowd in the 2021 season.

All of this is to say that if you’re considering season tickets, now’s the time to buy Rutgers football, folks, it’s probably not going to get any easier to get the seats you want in 2022 than it is now. Join the atmosphere, join the fun, enjoy the football, because there is a lot to cheer about this season. And stop by the Black Lot for a hello and a chat about Rutgers football, if you like.