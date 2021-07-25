Olympic tennis event: unexpected gold medal winners medal





Unexpected champions of the Olympic tennis event The tennis event at the Olympics is considered one of the most important tournaments in the sport and there have been some surprising champions in recent history. There have been 11 editions to date – three of which have been held between 1912-1924 and eight since the re-introduction of tennis as an Olympic sport in 1988. With the Games held every four years, even some major tennis champions have won gold medals. escaped, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova. Here, Tennishead takes a look at the most unexpected singles gold medalists in the Olympic tennis event since 1988. Marc Rosset – Barcelona 1992 Marc Rosset was 44th in the ATP ranking at the time of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The tournament was played on clay courts at the Tennis Hall de la Vall d’Hebron. The Swiss was unseeded in the 64-player draw in men’s singles – which was then contested over best-of-five sets in each round. In his opening match, the 21-year-old advanced when Moroccan qualifier Karim Alami retired in one set due to injury. Rosset then knocked out ninth seed Wayne Ferreira 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in the second round. In the third round, the world number 44 in a stunning defeat to the world number one, Jim Courier. He crushed the American – the then two-time defending French Open champion and defending Australian Open champion – 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. Rosset then defeated twelfth and Spanish hopeful Emilio Sánchez in a tight four-set last eight clash, before beating fourth seed Goran Ivanisevic in a straight-set semi-final. In the final, the Swiss faced another Spaniard – Barcelona-born wildcard and 16th-seeded Jordi Arrese. The unseeded 21-year-old won 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 8-6 in a marathon to complete a remarkable run and secure an unlikely gold medal . Nicolas Massu – Athens 2004 Nicolas Massu was ranked 14th in the world when the 2004 Olympics began in Athens, Greece. The event was fought on hard courts – a surface on which the Chilean was 0-7 for a year – at the Olympic Tennis Center in Athens. The 24-year-old placed 10th in the 64-player draw – with best-of-three matches, all the way to the best-of-five final. Massu kicked off his campaign with a narrow three-set win against a three-time French Open winner – unseeded Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten. The world No. 14 then defeated unseeded American Vince Spadea in straight sets, before battling unseeded Russian Igor Andreev in a close three-set match in the third round. In the quarter-finals, Massu defeated third-seeded and former world number one Carlos Moya with an impressive 6-2, 7-5 victory. The Chilean then faced unseeded American Taylor Dent in the last four – and advanced to the gold medal match with a convincing 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 win. There, the 10th seed came up against another unseeded American – Mardy Fish. Massu came back to beat the future number seven in the world in an epic final – 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Notably, it was Chile’s second ever Olympic gold medal — after Massu and Fernando Gonzalez won the first by winning a five-set men’s doubles final the previous day. Monica Puig – Rio 2016 At the time of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Monica Puig was 37th in the WTA world ranking. The match was played on hard courts at the Olympic Tennis Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 22-year-old was unseeded in the 64-player draw in women’s singles, with all matches being best-of-three sets. The Puerto Rican started her tournament with a comfortable straight sets victory against the unseeded Slovenian Polona Hercog. Puig then defeated 14th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova by an identical score – 6-3, 6-2 – to advance to the last 16. There, the world’s number 37 crushed the number 3 seed – Spain’s Garbine Muguruza – 6-1 , 6-1 in a stunning display. The 22-year-old then dismantled unseeded German Laura Siegemund with the exact same score in the last eight. After losing just 14 games in her first four games, Puig had a much tougher game in the semi-finals. The Puerto Rican defeated 11th-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to advance to the gold medal match. In the final, Puig triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 against No. 2 – Angelique Kerber – to complete a dizzying title run. The 22-year-old became the first athlete representing Puerto Rico to win a gold medal.



