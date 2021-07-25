2021 Draft Grades: Wild still trading for mixed bag

the 2021 NHL Draft is ready. After the second marathon day that took a lot of eyelids through multiple rounds of endless names and frantic searching for where those players play next season, it’s time to just watch these guys develop.

For the Minnesota Wild, their draft class is topped by some elite top talents who have fallen into their lap for the second year in a row and many mobile defenders who probably watch Jared Spurgeon gametape every night as homework. It was certainly an interesting group of young players to watch and watch as a whole, so let’s not waste time exploring what we think of these picks.

Before we get to the seven prospects, keep in mind that I’m not a prospect expert myself, but this is just from what I’ve gathered from real smart people and what they say and write. Just an idea of ​​what the Wild has been up to this weekend.

Jesper Wallstedt: A+

Adding the context that the Wild traded two spots to drag Jesper Wallstedt away before anyone else could get him is a masterpiece of GM Bill Guerin and his scouting staff. He fell hard and as a projected top-10 roster some even had him in the top-6, you just go for it with those types of players.

Especially considering that around that end of the draft it was a really big wash of talent that would definitely fall back to the second round, and that they already had the second first round pick at number 26, it was easy to get a third-rounder. and get their crowned Goaltender Of The Future, which is just what Wallstedt wants to be.

Outside of every song the teen is just less the nothing but eligible goalkeeper in the history of the Swedish top division (one of the best leagues in Europe) to play more than 20 matches. Goaltending can kill your team, so putting your trust in someone who hasn’t even been drafted yet and for Wallstedt to just take that starting role for established players tells a lot of what he can do between the pipes.

From even the most ardent goalkeepers not drafting scouts in the first round, they were comfortable with the expected Wallstedt to be a good No. 1 goalkeeper in his future, with a slim chance of him becoming a star or completely crashing and burning.

For a franchise that desperately needs a pad in the net, it cemented its position as a home run pick and that’s good enough for me.

Carson Lambos: A-

Lambos has had a lousy season, like in the bad way. After the WHL interrupted their season, the whacked-up defenders moved on to play in Finland for the JYP organization, but he never really found a temporary home there. It all ended in two matches in the U18 division, 13 matches at U20 and two more in the top division with the Liiga roster. He produced where expected (completely dominated the junior divisions) and when it came time for him to return to North America, a medical issue saw him appear in only two pointless games for the Winnipeg Ice this year.

All that, plus some general discussion and the expectation that he would impress a few scouts where he was just solid, led him to slip into the second row of defenders taken last weekend. But the Wild grabbed him and were very happy to do so.

I was hesitant at first with the choice, especially with the forward talent like Aatu Raty and Logan Stankoven, but in the end Judd Brackett knows these players about a million times more than I do, so Lambos ended up being a very solid choice. Someone who can put himself in the top four of a defense and probably take the reins from Ryan ORourke as the best defender (now that Calen Addison has made his NHL debut).

Jack Pear: A

I just love this choice. Everything from being a kid from the hometown and looking extremely excited to wear the Wild hat in his post-draft interview, to the real player on the ice and what he can do is just so damn good.

Peart is young enough to predict significant improvement in the future and it’s perfect that he stays close to home both in the NHL and when he goes to St. Cloud State next season. He was the best high school player in Minnesota by miles and he didn’t disappoint when he showed his transition game in USHL.

From all I’ve heard he will need to work on his offensive decision making, but other than that it’s a completely stable defense with a very good sense of gap control and defending the blue line.

There were also some other defenders that I liked in the second round, such as Sean Behrens and Stanislav Szovil, but when I add that I am a kid from my hometown, it turns out to be a wash for me.

Three picks down, three very good results.

Banker hitting; B

The first forward in the draft came in the third round, with Caedan Bankier of the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers. Banker isn’t the most skilled or the fastest skater or has the slickest hands, he just has a solid foundation of game making and awareness on the ice that those tools can catch up in his development.

I’ve mentioned his name before but he was the center of Logan Stankovens in Kamloops for most of the year so maybe it was a system thing where the little winger was the point for most of their offensive plans but it sure is a gamble to take a CHL player after the shortened season.

In terms of whoever was available for the Wild, I would have preferred a slightly riskier choice like Ethan Cardwell or Dylan Duke, but Banker is just a good choice. Nothing flashy and just a lot of runway to go in terms of development. This is a project and it will depend on getting the right amount of focus to take his game to the next level.

He had more points per game than Connor Dewar when he was drafted, so at least there’s that silver lining.

Kyle Meesters: B+

This is also a pick I loved where the Wild got it. Some scouting services absolutely love Masters and had him as someone expected to go in the early second round, but he was available there for the Wild in the fourth.

Either way, Masters is a pure mobile two-way defender who can put the body down and see the ice extremely well. He doesn’t have the best shot, but with his awareness and ability to read both offense and defense, that shouldn’t necessarily matter. This is a choice based purely on what Masters can become with its already set of deceptive tools that are currently deceiving many forecheckers.

He doesn’t have the first-class paper scouts who like to see 10 points in 20 games for the Red Deer Rebels, but he led his team in scoring for defenders and basically had no one to pass the puck to. Again, the aforementioned centers were still available, but I don’t really have a problem taking this opportunity on a WHL defender breaking through his ceiling.

Josh Pillar: C

The Wild’s second striker and the Kamloops Blazers’ second striker, Josh Pillar was taken after Minnesota traded a bit to pick another fourth round. This is his second time through the draft, as he qualified in 2020, and frankly, his birthday is early too, so he’s mighty old for this year.

No doubt I could be wrong but in the mid to late rounds you want to make huge swings that might turn out not overagers who are definitely good at hockey but might be no more than a guy under six. There were also some more standout strikers Sean Tschigerl is a winger that so many scouts love, Joshua Roy is an interesting striker who was won the next round, and Justin Robidas was expected to go in third but fell all the way down to the fifth there are just other swings with higher ceilings.

Now watch him become that perfect complementary striker as he turns pro. The only advantage is that you see him much earlier, because next season will be his last time with juniors and he will have to move on in 2022-23.

Pillar is no poor choice, but I just have stupid preferences. Maybe it was just due to more stability and a larger sample size for whichever player he is that they were willing to trade to get him. They know more than I do.

Nate Benoit: C-

The last pick the Wild made was in the sixth round taking defender Nate Benoit, a man who played in Triple-A U18 for the past year and will play a season for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm before leaving University. from North Dakota. This is a project, a complete long-term project that will last a handful of years.

He doesn’t have a lot of gear and he can be a diamond in the late round, but there were more known amounts in the later rounds that were still available. But that’s the downside of doing some research to get attached to other guys and just not be able to watch U18 Triple-A because of course that’s not televised because who would watch it anyway?

Benoit’s choice just doesn’t really tickle that need for a real swing and a chance taken on a player that most likely won’t be exploited. Or even the Minnesota owner Justin Janicke who goes to the… Tampa Bay Lightning in the final round he is definitely From Here and is a national product going to the USHL next season and the NCAA next year.

Maybe I’m just clouded with public reports, but it’s a confusing choice with other talent who could definitely have gone for it.

It is well.

General: B+

I thought the first three picks were close to perfect and then it trickled out with the Kyle Masters likely to be the highlight of the second half. Wallstedt, Lambos and Peart are the top three for a reason and can really shine a shining light on this whole design class.

They took some risks trading in to get their boys but the whole crop being topped by Wallstedt just makes this an easy win and a lay up to end up making other teams look so damn stupid for doubting to his ability to be a good starting netminder. Those are so important that we are all too aware of, so it’s so easy to get one with your late-first while you still have one left.

Time will only tell how well the Wild did this weekend, but the outlook is generally very good.