Does the bears arrow point up or down?

Oh, what a difference a quarterback makes.

After a typically awkward and contradictory press conference at the end of the season in January in which the Bears patted themselves on the shoulder for climbing out of a hole they dug to make it to the playoffs at 8-8 after six consecutive games Having lost, many Bears fans were in an all-too-typically uncomfortable and contradictory position: rooting for the 2021 failure to provoke regime change.

Then came the evening tour.

Bears general manager Ryan Paces wants to climb from 20th to 11th in the first round and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has changed everything. In one bold stroke, Pace reversed the course of fanbase discontent and delivered the best save this franchise could hope for instead of success: hope and excitement.

Fields’ drafting caused a giddiness that never existed in Mitch Trubisky, who was the rookie’s pick in 2017, but largely because he wasn’t Mike Glennon. Fields has bona fide credentials and a 20-2 record at Ohio State, with a signature win against Clemson in the College Football Playoff. Experts who panned Paces to take Trubisky gave him A-pluss for the Fields gambit.

Three years ago, Pace created an invigorating buzz when he traded for Khalil Mack, but Fields’ drafting puts that in the shadows. As good as Mack is, the Bears have even had elite defenders for many of them. But they’ve never had a quarterback prospect like Justin Fields in the modern NFL era.

With the buzz of the Fields at an early fever pitch, dissidents have been pushed into the background. Why did 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan prefer the relatively unproven Trey Lance? Why Did Quarterback Needy Teams Like the Broncos and Eagles Pass on Fields? Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, an analyst with an impressive record of quarterback prospect evaluation, rated Fields sixth in this year’s draft, even behind Mac Jones and Kellen Mond, and has issues with Fields throwing mechanics. It’s going to be a tough fix, Simms said in a YouTube video evaluating Fields, whom he ranked 39th among the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Have a look at that. Or shall we? Fields is slated to spend his rookie season interning behind veteran Andy Dalton. History says hell will probably play sometime in his rookie season. But whether he does or not, Bears’ prospects for 2021 are a huge unknown. Even with the offensive pieces in place, does Matt Nagy know what to do with them? Will the offensive line be better without the tackles of Charles Leno and Bobby Massie? Is the once vaunted defense getting better or just getting older?

The Bears have positive sides, but also a lot of doubt. They are 50-1 to win the Super Bowl (up from 40-1 around this time last year). Their total over/under win is 7-7 1/2 in a 17-game season. Looking at the power rankings of the big preseason outlets, they range from the 16th (Chicago Sun-Times) to the 24th (espn.com). They are a team to watch along with the Chargers, Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders and Vikings among non-winning teams in 2020. But a lot depends on when Justin Fields gets into the pack.

With that in mind, here’s our annual test of Bears fans’ optimism/pessimism for the upcoming season. Rate these categories, with 10 points for an optimistic vote, minus-10 for a pessimistic vote, and zero for a neutral vote.

To score

90-100: Take off the Kool-Aid.

70-80: Must be new in town.

30-60: Realist.

20 to minus-20: Seeing is believing.

Min-50 to Min-70: Waiting for Ditka’s return.

Min-80 to Min-100: Packers fan.

JUSTIN FIELDS

Optimist: The heralded rookie thrives in the spotlight, learning quickly and pushing Andy Dalton almost from the start with impressive preseason performances that ignite the attack and make it clear it’s only a matter of time. He starts mid-season and almost immediately the Bears win games thanks to him.

Pessimist: The NFL learning curve proves problematic even for the talented Fields. He gets his chance to start when Dalton falters, but it turns out the rookie isn’t ready to lift an attack on his shoulders and his struggle creates more doubt than excitement.

ANDY DALTON

Optimist: With a better hand to play, the veteran turns out to be an upgrade from Nick Foles, wins the games he should win and keeps the Bears within striking distance of a playoff spot before Nagy heads to Fields for a halfway through spark The season.

Pessimist: At 33 and six years away from his last winning season, Dalton finally stands alone in Fields’ way, robbing the rookie of valuable learning experience until Nagy’s hand is forced by a stagnant foul that Dalton can’t cause.

MAT IS BIG

Optimist: Masters a tricky quarterback situation that keeps his promise to Andy Dalton, but he’s also open-minded enough to realize Fields is his best quarterback. Makes the move at the right time, the attack begins, and with the wind finally at his back, Nagy is back in 2018’s Willy Wonka mode, looking like the Andy Reid disciple he expected to be.

Pessimist: Fields’ curriculum backfires when the Nagy Offensive continues with Dalton as quarterback and Nagy turns to Fields in less favorable circumstances. Fields NFL’s introduction is rocky, and at the end of a disappointing season, Bears’ biggest problem is the offense, not the quarterback.

SEAN DESAIS DEFENSE

Optimist: After two years of regression under veteran coordinator Chuck Pagano, the 38-year-old Ivy leaguer is the right man at the right time. With his background and experience with Vic Fangios defense and knowledge of current talent, his fresh ideas and intelligent approach provide the missing spark and put the aggressive takeout/sack bite back into the Bears defence.

Pessimist: Desai brings a fresh approach but can’t turn back the clock the loss of Kyle Fuller and the stagnation if not the regression of stars Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan proves too much to overcome, and despite the rookie’s best efforts coordinators, the Bears defense is taking another step back toward mediocrity.

ROBERT QUINN

Optimist: Finally over a mental and physical funk from a tough freshman year in Chicago, Quinn regains his spark and with a helping hand from freshman coordinator Sean Desai becomes the double-digit pocket power he expected to be.

Pessimist: Another half-step slower at 31, Quinns struggles to adapt to the Bears 3-4 defense getting both mentally and physically and he loses his runway to sophomore linebacker Trevis Gipson.

DARNELL MOONEY

Optimist: The sophomore wide receiver takes a huge leap from an impressive rookie season, giving the Bears attacking potential homeruns on every catch. When Justin Fields takes over, he approaches a Tyreek Hill-level role, often wide open in the field for big plays as Fields scrambles out of trouble.

Pessimist: No longer a secret after an impressive rookie season, Mooney is stagnating in his sophomore year as Javon Wims, Riley Ridley and others fail to perform and provide support. It plays big here and there, but his development arc is slowed down by a slumbering foul.

COLE KMET

Optimist: After surfacing as a rookie in an unproductive offense, Kmet takes a big step as an all-encompassing tight end to unleash the run game and unleash the pass game. He’s approaching Travis Kelce’s sophomore numbers (72 receptions, 875 yards, five touchdowns), with room for massive growth toward 2022.

Pessimist: Kmet is overlooked and underused as Matt Nagy’s attack continues to flounder but Kmet flashes great playing potential but is always well covered and rarely targeted, reaching an early career plateau. He struggles to top his freshman numbers (28 receptions, 243 yards, two touchdowns).

EDDIE GOLDMAN/D-LINE

Optimist: After opting out of the 2021 season, the 27-year-old Goldman is fresh and prolific and the defensive MVP. His ability to stop the run has a chain reaction impact that rejuvenates Akiem Hicks and boosts the pass rush, turning Jaylon Johnson and Desmond Trufant into third level playmakers.

Pessimist: Showing the rust of the one-year layoff from football, Goldman is not the impact player he was in his first five seasons. With line coach Jay Rodgers gone, Hicks is deteriorating and the supporting cast of rotational players no longer make the impact it used to, putting a weight on the rest of the defense that can’t bear it.

BITCHES JENKINS/O-LINE

Optimist: The Oklahoma State rookie lives up to the hype as a first-round all-round talent that the Bears acquired in the second round. He quickly adapts to become an instant upgrade from Charles Leno, creating a ripple effect that takes James Daniels and Cody Whitehair and the entire offensive line to another level.

Pessimist: Jenkins struggles to adapt to the NFL, creating more work for Whitehair and Daniels, leaving Germain Ifedi vulnerable on a right tackle, making the offensive line a work-in-progress, stifling run play, which ignites the counterattack, making it too dangerous to put Justin Fields on the field.

THE GRID

Optimist: Bears catch many teams at the right time Matt Stafford in his first game with the Rams; Joe Burrow is coming from injury; the Packers in free fall without Aaron Rodgers; the Buccaneers in a post-Super Bowl funk; Ben Roethlisberger finished and started with a 7-2 start that propelled them to a 12-5 season and a playoff berth.

Pessimist: Bears catch many teams at the wrong time Matt Stafford, just what the Rams needed; Joe Burrow takes a giant leap to Brady-esque greatness in Year 2; Baker Mayfield emerges as elite; Rodgers back with the Packers; Tom Brady wants revenge on a 2021 loss against the Bears; Roethlisberger revived and got a 2-7 start that dooms them to a 5-12 season and a low season of change at Halas Hall.