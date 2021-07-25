Sports
Women’s tennis in Cleveland is something to love: Kyle Ross
Guest columnist Kyle Ross is tournament director of Tennis in the country, a WTA Tour event, and partners with Topnotch Management, a sports agency based here in Cleveland. Since 2019, Topnotch has hosted the annual ATP Challenger Tour event held in Cleveland every winter, and now with Tennis in the Land, Cleveland is home to one of the largest women’s tennis events in the United States.
Tennis is the most popular women’s sport in the world and the Womens Tennis Association Tour arrives in some of the most famous cities in the world: Rome, Paris, Palm Springs and Tokyo, just to name a few.
Cleveland will join that list in August.
Tennis in the Land will bring some of the most talented and exciting female athletes to town to compete for pride, money and ranking points — all week before they compete in the US Open. Cleveland is no stranger to big events. Were a Browns town. The Indians and the Cavaliers entertain us all year round. We host NFL Drafts and MLB All-Star games and concerts of all kinds — and the city seems to support them.
This summer, we asked a question not often asked: If we bring the world’s biggest women’s sport to the city and turn one of our favorite music venues into a tennis venue for a week, will Cleveland prove to be supportive? It’s a question that we think we know the answer to, but here I’d like to introduce a few additional reasons that make the event special to the city — and one worth attending:
Women’s tennis is great. It is the most popular women’s sport in the world. WTA stars pile up the list of highest paid female athletes in the world. Tennis is the most popular sport worldwide, after football.
When fans come to the FirstEnergy Stadium field this summer, they will join millions of fans watching live TV across the country (on the Tennis Channel and Ballys Ohio) and the world.
Wonderful venue for tennis. I have been to many tennis tournaments in my life and the Cleveland venue is truly special. Right along the river, with stunning views over the city and with dozens of boats and barges gently sailing past all week, it’s a tennis tournament venue like no other.
It will catch the attention of the tennis world when it is unveiled later this summer.
This is not a one-time thing. This is an annual WTA Tour event in Cleveland that will return for many years to come, and this is a chance to say you were there for the very first edition.
All our sports and events had a first game and a first year; come out and create a Cleveland tradition!
Cleveland should prove that they support women’s sports. Turn out and come on. Together we can make it a world-class sporting event that Cleveland can call its own, and one that shows boys and girls across the city that professional sports aren’t just for men.
Like many things, the best way to learn more about the tournament is to come see it for yourself. Tickets are available from Sunday 22 July until the final on Saturday 28 July.
Matches run throughout the day and 24,000 watts of light shone on the stadium pitch for nighttime sessions throughout the week to ensure there is plenty of entertainment in the evenings as well.
Tickets are sold out, so learn more and reserve your seat on seat www.TennisInTheLand.com.
Readers are invited to submit opinion page essays on topics of regional or public interest. Send your 500-word essay to Ann Norman for consideration: [email protected]. Essays should include a short biography and a portrait of the writer. Essays that refute today’s topics are also welcome.
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/opinion/2021/07/womens-tennis-in-cleveland-is-something-to-love-kyle-ross.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]etin.com