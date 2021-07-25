Women’s tennis in Cleveland is something to love: Kyle Ross

Guest columnist Kyle Ross is tournament director of Tennis in the country, a WTA Tour event, and partners with Topnotch Management, a sports agency based here in Cleveland. Since 2019, Topnotch has hosted the annual ATP Challenger Tour event held in Cleveland every winter, and now with Tennis in the Land, Cleveland is home to one of the largest women’s tennis events in the United States.

Tennis is the most popular women’s sport in the world and the Womens Tennis Association Tour arrives in some of the most famous cities in the world: Rome, Paris, Palm Springs and Tokyo, just to name a few.

Cleveland will join that list in August.

Tennis in the Land will bring some of the most talented and exciting female athletes to town to compete for pride, money and ranking points — all week before they compete in the US Open. Cleveland is no stranger to big events. Were a Browns town. The Indians and the Cavaliers entertain us all year round. We host NFL Drafts and MLB All-Star games and concerts of all kinds — and the city seems to support them.

This summer, we asked a question not often asked: If we bring the world’s biggest women’s sport to the city and turn one of our favorite music venues into a tennis venue for a week, will Cleveland prove to be supportive? It’s a question that we think we know the answer to, but here I’d like to introduce a few additional reasons that make the event special to the city — and one worth attending:

Women’s tennis is great. It is the most popular women’s sport in the world. WTA stars pile up the list of highest paid female athletes in the world. Tennis is the most popular sport worldwide, after football.

When fans come to the FirstEnergy Stadium field this summer, they will join millions of fans watching live TV across the country (on the Tennis Channel and Ballys Ohio) and the world.

Wonderful venue for tennis. I have been to many tennis tournaments in my life and the Cleveland venue is truly special. Right along the river, with stunning views over the city and with dozens of boats and barges gently sailing past all week, it’s a tennis tournament venue like no other.

It will catch the attention of the tennis world when it is unveiled later this summer.

This is not a one-time thing. This is an annual WTA Tour event in Cleveland that will return for many years to come, and this is a chance to say you were there for the very first edition.

All our sports and events had a first game and a first year; come out and create a Cleveland tradition!

Cleveland should prove that they support women’s sports. Turn out and come on. Together we can make it a world-class sporting event that Cleveland can call its own, and one that shows boys and girls across the city that professional sports aren’t just for men.

Like many things, the best way to learn more about the tournament is to come see it for yourself. Tickets are available from Sunday 22 July until the final on Saturday 28 July.

Matches run throughout the day and 24,000 watts of light shone on the stadium pitch for nighttime sessions throughout the week to ensure there is plenty of entertainment in the evenings as well.

Tickets are sold out, so learn more and reserve your seat on seat www.TennisInTheLand.com.

Readers are invited to submit opinion page essays on topics of regional or public interest. Send your 500-word essay to Ann Norman for consideration: [email protected]. Essays should include a short biography and a portrait of the writer. Essays that refute today’s topics are also welcome.