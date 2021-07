NHLer Sanheim developed a love for hockey in Elkhorn

While Travis Sanheim spends his winters at the best hockey arenas in North America, the Elkhorn product highlights that he found his passion for the sport in his hometown. Last spring, the son of Kent and Shelly Sanheim completed his fifth professional season. It was the third consecutive campaign that he played all of his games with the National Hockey Leagues Philadelphia Flyers. Growing up in Elkhorn, the accessibility of the local ice rink and his friends helped Sanheim develop his interest in hockey. It was a dream back then, Sanheim said of playing in the NHL. Just love the game going to the rink with my brother (Taylor, his twin sister), skating almost every day. I had a lot of friends going out and playing shinny at the rink (with). Lots of great memories there. Lots of good friends there that I’m still in touch with. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman scored three goals and amassed 15 points in 55 appearances for the Flyers. The 25-year-old is a key member of a Philadelphia squad looking to return to the playoffs next season. On The Athletic’s website, Flyers writer Charlie OConnor stated: He is a regular part of their top two pairs, even finishing second in the overall ice age (21:53 average) of Provorov (Ivan, a fellow defender who averaged 25:00). He is firmly locked in as one of the team workhorse defenders and has earned the trust of the Philadelphia coaching staff. The Flyers protected Sanheim in this week’s NHL Expansion Draft held for the Seattle Kraken. At press time, many observers believe Philadelphia wants to re-sign the restricted free agent. Out of season, Sanheim is located in Brandon. It gives him the chance to see family, including his sisters Kalie and Shondalee, as well as old friends to focus on improving his game. His attention? I’m just working on all aspects of my game. Trying to be a complete player involving both ends of the ice. The passion that Sanheim developed for hockey growing up in Elkhorn still burns today. And it’s not just about playing the game. He is an avid supporter of the NHL. Sanheim acknowledges that teammates don’t often but sometimes jokingly refer to him as Bob McKenzie, in reference to the longtime TSN Hockey Insider. Some guys sometimes call me Bob when I think of something that’s going on in the hockey world, Sanheim said. I usually try to let the guys know what’s going on because I usually try to keep up to date. I try to follow what is going on in the competition. At home, many people follow Sanheim and the Flyers. When asked about his hometown’s support, Sanheim said it’s great to hear, but acknowledges that the county is, of course, home to the Winnipeg Jets. He is grateful to those who have followed his career. I appreciate the support and I am happy that everyone is supporting me, Sanheim said.

