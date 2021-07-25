Sharath Kamal vs Apolonia live streaming





Table Tennis Tokyo Olympics LIVE – Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia LIVE: Sharath Kamal takes on Tiago Apolonia; Live stream, scores, date, time, everything you need to know – Sharath Kamal is in his 4th Olympics and begins his quest for an Olympic medal when he takes on Portuguese Tiago Apolonia. The paddlers’ start to the Olympics was sour as he, along with Manika Batra, lost the most experienced Indian in the round of 16 to Chinese Taipei duo Ju Yun Lin and Ching I Cheng – Follow the 2nd round of Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia LIVE updates on InsideSport.co & watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV Also Read: Tokyo Olympics DAY 4 India in action: Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal…



Also Read: Archery Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Atanu Das led the face of the India Men’s Team… Medal Count / Schedule / India at Olympic Games / History Olympic Medals India / Live Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis LIVE: India’s Most Experienced Table Tennis Player Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia Live in Men’s Singles 2nd Round, Follow Live Updates Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia LIVE: Kamal holds a record nine men’s national championships and is the first rower to win both the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. Sharath was given a bye in the first round and hopes to make it count against Tiago Apolonia, who defeated Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria. Sharath Kamal has been working on his fitness in the run-up to the games and believes he is in top form on his way to Tokyo. Kamal said, In terms of fitness, I am in the best possible shape. This is also by far the best preparation I’ve had for the Games. Olympics is all about improving your game in that particular moment. Optimal use of energy, analyzing sleep patterns, biomechanical analyzes have helped me better understand my body. The whole process certainly helped with my preparations. Competition Details: Table tennis Men’s singles 2nd round – Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia LIVE

Time: 6:30 AM IS

Date: 26-07-2021

Event location: Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1

Tokyo Olympics TV coverage: Table tennis Men’s singles Follow all updates LIVE from the Tokyo Olympics on InsideSport.co & watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV. Tokyo Olympics Live Stream: Men’s Table Tennis Singles The Tokyo Olympics are broadcast on DD National. Follow all matches LIVE from the Tokyo Olympics on InsideSport.co & watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV. Also Read: Tokyo Olympics Day 3 Results: MaryKom, PV Sindhu, Manika some bright spots for India on day 3, Indian hockey team humiliated, see all detailed results for day 3 Follow the 2nd round of Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia LIVE updates on InsideSport.co & watch LIVE streaming on SonyLIV

