Padres Daily: The ump wasn’t to blame for anything; exploits of Tatis; Weathers’ surprise

Home place umpire Doug Eddings had a bad night. And unlike most games, a referee is inconsistent, this one didn’t go both ways. The Padres definitely got the worst of his horror. My game story (here) breaks it down.

Padres broadcast gives umpire Doug Eddings Player of the Game because everyone in Miami paid the entrance fee to watch him call balls and strikes pic.twitter.com/8cBdiX84M4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 25, 2021

Now, about the fruitless at bats that were no fault of Eddings.

The Padres ended the game with an 0-for-17 run, with two walks and a hit batter being the only way to get the last six innings on base. Only four of those outs ended on a blown call from Eddings.

Manny Machado, who was the leading hitter in the National League for a month, has returned to missing pitches that he would have to punish. He was 0-for-4 last night, including when he popped out on a sinker in the heart of the zone. He did take up a seven-game streak yesterday, but has gone 4-for-19 in the last five games.

Tommy Pham, who was one of the most prolific hitters in the Major Leagues for nearly two months, was 0-for-4 last night, going 2-for-17 in the last five games.

Wil Myers, who did let Eddings take an entire at bat, also went 0-for-3 with a walk and is 3-for-15 in the last five games.

In the past five games, the Padres have scored 14 runs, hitting .201 with a .640 OPS and going 3-for-34 with runners in scoring position.

This follows a weekend in Washington in which they scored 41 runs in three games, hitting .377 with a 1.101 OPS and going 22-for-44 with runners in scoring position.

With all that, they close this 10-day road trip today with a chance of 6-3 (plus 5-4 in the game that was interrupted in Atlanta with 2 innings left on Wednesday).

I asked Jayce Tingler how unacceptable Eddings’ performance was. Tingler had already recognized how frustrating the night had been. But to this question he answered only:

We have the same (umpire) crew tomorrow and we should be ready to finish a good road trip.

Almost impossible

Last night started with a bang. Or an eruption.

Fernando Tatis Jr., the second batter of the game, sent a 409 foot fastball to the left field seats for his 30e home run of the season.

According to Statcast, Tatis came into the game with 18 undoubted home runs, the most in the majors. This one was No. 19, but the reality is it hesitated for a second or two as it looked like it was going to hit the rafters at the top of the loanDepot park. (Had it done that and been caught, Tatis would have been knocked out.)

Tatis homer was hit an estimated 409 feet with a launch angle of 40 degrees. It was the first homer in the majors this season to reach such a high launch angle.

The other notable thing about the homer was the crowd’s elation, especially from an area behind the visitors’ dugout, where about 1,000 Padres/Tatis fans must have been standing. All series, Padres/Tatis fans made up a lot of the lousy gatherings here. Attendance announced last night of 13,207 was the second largest crowd for a Marlins home game this season, behind just 15,290 for a game against the Dodgers on July 5.

And then

Another major leaguer son hit the Padres second solo homer of the night.

In the third inning, Ryan Weathers crushed his first big-league homer 421 feet into midfield.

I touched it and I didn’t feel it in my hands, so I thought, OK, I caught that right, he recalled. I saw (Midfielder Starling) Martes numbers, and I thought, that’s definitely over his head, so I’m going to get a double. And then I saw him stop and I said, There’s no way to just leave. So it was a cool feeling.

He is halfway through the total home runs his father, David, has hit in 19 Major League seasons. David, also a pitcher, had 139 career at bats. Ryan has 20.

He still has me with one, Ryan said. So if I get another one, I’ll talk nonsense. Until then, he’s got me.

damn do it

I wrote yesterday (here) about Tatis aiming for 40 home runs and 40 steals in one year and how he thinks health is the only thing between him and becoming just the fifth player to ever reach both points in a season.

What I left out of that story was the reaction of two of his veteran teammates to my suggestion that it is inevitable that Tatis will eventually become the fifth player to ever join the 40-40 club.

Eric Hosmer frowned when I offered that Tatis would probably accomplish this feat in years to come.

This year, Hosmer said emphatically. Oh yeah. He gets it. There is no doubt in my mind.

Hosmer has been one of Tatis’ biggest promoters from the moment he met him and especially since spring 2019 training when he was one of the veterans lobbying for the young shortstop to be in the majors right away.

He’s incredible, Hosmer said this week. He is the best player ever, there is no doubt about it. That’s great because I remember saying this two years ago and people were destroying me everywhere. Watch now.

He nodded to the empty spot at the short stop for a recent game and said, Nothing comes close.

The Padres schedule isn’t as packed as it used to be the rest of the way. More days without games means that if Tatis stays healthy, he can play in each of the remaining 61 games.

Tatis was seven years old when Alfonso Soriano became the fourth member of the 40-40 club in 2006.

Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Jose Canseco are the others.

It’s something I’ve always admired since I was a kid, he said. If I do it will just check the box.

Jurickson Profar had a similar reaction to Hosmer’s.

Oh yes, said Profar. I would be very surprised if he doesn’t. That’s unbelievable (doable), but he’s a superhuman.

Tatis yesterday became the fourth Padres player to hit 30 home runs and 20 steals in a season.

Everyone else reached 20 steals first. Myers got his 30e home run in his last game of the 2017 season. Finley and Klesko got their 30e homer in their penultimate games.

facts

Weathers cost himself a chance to go past four innings by allowing a runner with two outs on two walks, a hit batter, and a single in each of his four innings. But he didn’t allow a run in his first start since he suffered an ankle injury on June 11. Said Weathers: I wish I could have punched better. I think it was a little rust.

In the last five games, one full turn in the rotation, Padres starters have allowed only five runs in 26 2/3 innings. In the 11 games before this play, the starters had a 7.89 ERA over 43 1/3 innings.

On the eighth day, Jake Cronenworth rested. He was the only Padres player to have started every game in the second half. Jurickson Profar and Pham are the only Padres players to have appeared in every game since the All-Star break.

Tim Hill, who gave up two runs in the seventh inning, is 5-5 this season. His 10 decisions are tied for third place among the Major League relievers this season.

After committing four errors in his first 80 games (205 chances), Machado committed his fourth error in his last nine games (21 chances) last night.

Padres starting pitchers have a homer (Weathers), double (Joe Musgrove) and single (Blake Snell) in this series. If you’ve watched Yu Darvish run, it might be fun to imagine that he gets his first career triple today to complete the cycle. Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants has the only triple by a pitcher this season.

Well, that’s it for me. Day game today.

Last day of a long journey. I’ve been on longer road trips, but not one that felt longer. Many in the team have said the same in recent days.

Talk to you tomorrow.