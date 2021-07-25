Birmingham Phoenix spinners take first 100 win against Manchester Originals | Cricket News

Spinners Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood took five wickets between them as Birmingham Phoenix defeated Manchester Originals by 20 runs to break their Hundred duck.

STORY OF THE MATCH

The Manchester Originals spinners tied the Phoenix after they chose to bat first, with Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone capping them at 113 – the lowest total of the Hundred to date.

Lamb finished 3-16 and Ecclestone 2-14, with Amy Jones (31 from 17 balls) and Gwen Davies – who made 20 from 17 despite pulling up with a cramp and briefly calling for a runner – getting the hang of the conditions .

Image:

Manchester Originals spinner Emma Lamb celebrates one of her three wickets (Credit: ECB)



However, all the Originals could do, Birmingham spinners could do just as well – or better – and the spinning wicket, slow outfield and long boundaries made it difficult for the home side to score.

Left armer Kirstie Gordon, who cheaply removed both Manchester openers, finished 3-14, while Abtaha Maqsood’s 20 balls also went for just 14, giving her two wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur batted wisely for an undefeated 49 of 47, but other than her stand of 42 with Ellie Threlkeld, the Originals lacked partnerships and fell short at 93.

HUGE MOMENT

Despite the innings crumbling around her, Phoenix captain Amy Jones was in a combative mood and threatened to knock her side back into the fray with a 31-for-17 hit.

But she had misjudged Sophie Ecclestone’s flight and was bowled clean when she took a swipe at her team-mate in England, which more or less wiped out Phoenix’s hopes of a total in the 120-130 region – not that it ended there. mattered!

MATCH HERO

Gordon set the tone in the second innings, Lamb cleared leg early with her fourth pitch, then removed the dangerous Lizelle Lee three deliveries later to set the nerves at home.

The spinner was supported by the rest of a solid Birmingham bowling unit that ensured that the Originals could never get a grip in their fruitless attempt to chase 114.

CATCH OF THE MATCH

Not content with taking two early wickets in the Originals’ innings, Gordon also had a big hand in the third – or both hands, to be exact.

Image:

Kirstie Gordon of Birmingham Phoenix took an excellent catch on cover to remove Georgie Boyce



She ran back from cover after Georgie Boyce chased a wide ball from Issy Wong and got a top edge, maneuvering into position to take a dive catch over her shoulder.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

The vast majority of Emma Lam‘s 20 deliveries were spot on, but her first may have been the couple’s choice, she turned out from the stump and pulled Emily Arlott out of her fold.

Wicket-keeper Threlkeld did the rest, knocking the bails off while the Originals kept up the pressure by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Phoenix spinner Maqsood also deserves a mention for a similar delivery that put Mignon du Preez to the test later in the game, stranding the Originals batter when Amy Jones took bail.

WHAT HAPPENED THERE?

With the Phoenix quickly running out of balls, Issy Wong launched a desperate blow at Kate Cross – only to lose both her wicket and her bat.

The bat flew off towards midwicket, as the ball sailed away in the opposite direction of Lizelle Lee’s waiting hands, leaving a sheepish Wong to retrieve her willow stick before making a hasty exit.

Manchester Originals coach Paul Shaw:

“We were disappointed not to win in the Oval and today was another game we should have won. It was a challenging field but we should have crossed the line and we are bitterly disappointed.

“Our spinners threw really well but I felt like we were still giving away maybe 20 runs. To be fair in the context of the match the opponent bowled better than us and definitely fielded better than us, especially on the borders with their sweepers.

“We found it difficult to push boundaries and get fair play to Phoenix. They bowled well and slowed the pace of the ball, but going from one to two is definitely something we need to get better at, as well as going over the limit. the borders.”

Kirstie Gordon of Birmingham Phoenix:

“It’s really important for us to get that first win on the board and in a league where the games are coming thick and fast it’s important to get going – hopefully we can keep moving forward from here.

“We were a few runs light so needed a good start and I’m happy to help the team with that. It was a low score game but it was a used field and I think that’s probably why .”

“The fieldwork was important and the two of us ran well which helped pick up a few runs early on and Katie Mack was exceptional for us at the border.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

We’ll be back at Trent Bridge on Monday for another exciting double header, featuring the missiles hosting Northern Superchargers.

The women’s teams meet at 3:00 PM and the men’s teams start at 6:00 PM.

Monday 26 July 14.30 hrs





Monday, July 26, 6:00 PM





Watch both matches on Sky Sports The Hundred and Main Event, as well as the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports this summer!