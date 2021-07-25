Tennessee Football: Hip, Jones talk addition of WR JaVonta Payton





Perhaps a little lost in all the departures from Tennessee this year was the addition of veteran receiver JaVonta Payton, who comes over from the state of Mississippi. Payton eventually ends up in Knoxville after being recruited three different times by three different staffers. Butch Jones first offered Payton in 2016, then Jeremy Pruitt offered him out of JUCO in 2019. Josh Heupel finally closed the deal this spring, adding Payton to the roster as a transfer. Just look at him, strength and conditioning, he’s fast, he’s explosive, he has a natural set of hands. Heupel said that during SEC media days. I really feel like he’s been given the opportunity to compete and earn a spot and be a difference maker for us this fall. Payton started three games for Mississippi State in 2020 and appeared in nine games. He put together his best game against LSU, catching six passes for 122 yards. The 6-1, 180-pound senior now gives Tennessee another much-needed veteran physique, joining Velus Jones Jr., Cedric Tillman and Ramel Keyton. Coming off another wide open offense, he played one season under Mike Leach at Starkville. Payton now attacks Josh Heupels, who is more balanced, but also pass-friendly. He has experience and I think that’s important, said Heupel. Just that wide reception area, we have a little bit of age at the top but were really young underneath. So his experience, having played in this league, I think is important to us and was an important piece for us to add this spring. Sophomore year players like Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Holiday and Jimmy Calloway will want to take a big leap, while Andison Coby and Walker Merrill join the program to crack the rotation. However, Heupel will be relying heavily on guys like Tillman and Jones, who have great opportunities to set good numbers this fall. Add Payton to that group, who could really shine with a six-foot frame and speed to burn the field. With JaVonta, older man, veteran and all, Jones said. And, you know, while I was training with him I really didn’t know he was going to get as tall as he was, but he’s really explosive and fast too and has a great catch radius. If he works with that man, he has something to prove. I have something to prove. We all have something to prove. So we talk, and how would the younger guys get better and just take a step forward with this program to have the season that I know we can have.

