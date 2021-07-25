ND Hockey Head Coach Jeff Jackson Announces Freshman Class // The Observer





The Notre Dame hockey team has announced its new freshman class for the 2021-2022 school year, featuring three forwards and one defender. Two of them are prospects for the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft. After making the NCAA Championship field for the fifth consecutive season in 2020-2021, the Irish are hoping the new additions will further strengthen the roster. From Palatine, Illinois, six feet forward left-handed Tyler Carpenter has spent his last four seasons in the USHL, playing for both the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel. In 223 games played in the USHL, Carpenter has racked up 39 goals and 47 assists for a total of 86 points. During the 2020-2021 season, Carpenter scored 10 goals and 11 assists for a total of 21 points in 50 games. Six feet left winger Sasha Pastujov is one of two incoming freshmen to qualify for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Bradenton, Florida native skated his last two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP), finishing with 102 points total out of 37 goals and 65 assists. In 2020-2021, Pastujov achieved a team-high 52 points with 23 goals and 29 assists in 34 games played. With his great shot and high offensive zone IQ, Pastujov was ranked 18th in the latest NHL Central Scouting rankings, with some scouts predicting the winger would come in as an early draft pick. Rounding the forward, 5-foot-11 Hunter Beach is another prospect for the NHL Entry Draft. After spending two seasons with the USNTDP from 2018 to 2020, the Anchorage, Alaska center spent its final season in 2020-2021 playing for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. In 51 games played for the Storm, left-handed Strand scored 20 goals and assisted on 29 others for a total of 49 points. Although Strand tied for the team leader with 20 goals, he led both assists and point totals. He ranks 55th in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings with predictions that Strand will go into the later rounds of the draft. The last player for the incoming freshman class is 6-foot defender Ryan Helliwell from Burnaby, British Columbia. Helliwell spent the last three seasons in the BCHL, playing for the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2020-2021 and the Langley Rivermen from 2018 to 2020. The left-handed defender scored 10 goals and 36 assists for a total of 46 points in 113 games played. . In his final season, Helliwell provided three goals and eight assists in 18 games played. At the end of the shortened season, he was named the best defender in the Penticton Pod thanks to his 11 points total which was good enough to lead the team in defending scoring. Irish head coach Jeff Jackson said he is hopeful that this relatively small incoming class will help the team achieve more wins. While we have a smaller group of freshmen, each will have an impact in their own way, Jackson said. Each player brings different intangible assets to our team that we need and that will help us win hockey games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ndsmcobserver.com/2021/07/nd-hockey-head-coach-jeff-jackson-announces-freshman-class/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos