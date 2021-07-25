Morgan Pearson: From Colorado Track to Olympic Triathlon

TOKYO The US has never won an Olympic medal in the men’s triathlon. Perhaps the sixth attempt is the charm. this spring, Morgan Pearson the country’s hopes bolstered by posting historic results, but the former Colorado rider has taken an unconventional route to Tokyo.

Even now, he is coached by a man better known for his work with top female cyclists (Dean Golich). He swims with a Boulder high school club team and calls those kids my primary training partners. And when he graduated in 2016, his goal was to become a professional runner. But five years later, he shot to the top of the triathlon world with two podium finishes in the highest racing class, the World Triathlon Championship Series. His first medal, a bronze medal in Yokohama in May, qualified him for the Olympic team. The second, a silver, three weeks later in Leeds, England, was unprecedented. No American had ever won multiple medals in the WTCS.

But that’s not the price and Pearson, 27, knows it. Since then, his goal has been to do what first-time Olympians sometimes fail: keep my head straight and focus on performing in the Olympics. If you do it right, you don’t want to get complacent. You want to keep that edge, the mental grind that I’m proud of.

Mental rut? Six days after capturing that silver in Leeds, he ran 15 miles at 9,000 feet back home in Colorado, not even for a physical advantage, he said, but just to get humble. And destroy myself.

After graduating from Colorado in 2016 with degrees in math and economics, he applied for jobs in analytics, but felt he should have sacrificed more in running. He gave himself a year to get a running sponsor. If not, he gives up. Six months later, he signed with 361 Degrees, a Chinese supplier of shoes and sporting goods, but lacked direction. I had no idea what I was doing, he said. I tutored in the evenings, worked as a swimming instructor and worked in retail on weekends. Eventually, he said, I was over it. I was like, this is stupid, so I reached out to [USA Triathlon] like, Ah, how are you? I run.

USA Triathlon was interested but at that point Pearson started to run better and suddenly he was torn. While driving home to New Jersey to spend time with his brothers, USA Triathlon told him: If you’re doing this race in Omaha, make sure you get a hotel room for the night and pay well for your gas money, so I had something like: I should do it. I could and no one would care. I didn’t even tell anyone. I didn’t realize Age Group Nationals was a big deal for some people. I just did it to see if I liked it, and to see if I was good. Then I won it, which was nice.

In the fall of 2018, he moved to Arizona with the goal of making the 2020 Olympic team in triathlon. It was never an easy goal, he said. I don’t have easy goals. That is not nice.

His first race was a World Cup, a level below the WTCS. He came seventh. Looking back, I think I could have finished in the top five, he said, but here it comes: I knew after seventh place that I could do it. I was sick in the water and still swimming with the leaders. After that race I said: I have no doubt that I can make the team. I have never doubted it since that day.

The second time I really believed it, he said, was my fourth pro race in May 2018, on the same track where he would later qualify for the Olympics. He came in 14th and thought, okay, I just made top-15 in my first World Championship Series with a 15-second penalty [for not placing his wetsuit in his bin], having no idea what I’m doing. I know I can make it to the Olympics. I believed in myself every step of the way.

As a pure runner, he never felt that conviction. Running, I loved, he said, I loved training, I loved racing, I think I’m pretty good, but I always thought, there’s someone better than me. While in triathlon I think: I can beat anyone.

The one-year postponement of the Olympics only helped. It is important to increase my training time in the sport from a year and a half to two and a half years. You can’t make that up. You cannot make up for those hours on the bike and in the pool.

Pearson gained more than skill, though. I listened to a lot of interviews from various triathletes at the top of the sport, he said. One in particular resonated.

Kritsian Blummenfelt, a Norwegian who had won the overall series title in 2019, talked about a 2019 race in Lausanne with a notoriously steep hill on the bike. Pearson was in the same race and said, I remember getting off the bike and my legs were just SHIELDED, I was SO tired, Pearson recalled. And I’m a good runner, but I finished 11th. Still, Blummenfelt said he got off the bike and was fresh. If I flipped a switch in my head, Pearson said. When I get off the bike, I have to be FRESH so I can do my best. So I started cycling a lot more and crushed miles on the bike.

Honestly, that’s changed a bit. A lot more cycling, 14 hours a week and little things like me trying not to take a day off in the pool. Michael Phelps used to say that a day off in the pool is two days wasted.

Pearson also started doing the same speed workouts as before coach Mark Wetmore in Colorado, including the famous 300m, 200m and 100m repetitions (six to 10 times) with a 200m jog/rest in between and time goals of 46 seconds, 29-30 seconds and 13 seconds, respectively.

And Pearsons’ bold attitude has already come down to his teammates. Fellow 2020 Olympian Kevin McDowell said Pearson has changed the whole mindset of the US men’s team.

People in the US used to say I was the first American at this race, and it’s like, yeah, but you’re 20th, 21st [overall]. Who cares, McDowell recalled. When Morgan came, he said: You are as good as these people [on the podium]. Stop thinking locally. Were just as good. We can compete with them and beat them. Slowly but surely we started to do better, got more consistent medals, and suddenly there were podiums. It gave me this new faith.

Now both men are in Tokyo for their Olympic debut. Pearson went to bed early to avoid distractions, so when he dived into the waters of Odaiba Marine Park early Monday morning, he said: I just want to have a race that I’m proud of. I don’t want to think too much about a result, I just want to be in the moment and express what I know I can do. Well see where I end up and what that means, but if I can just have that output that I know I can, then I’ll be happy.