Cricket field is being transformed into a festival parking lot

So how do we move forward with the easing of regulations on Freedom Day? By the time you read this article, you will have gotten used to going back to how it was before the pandemic.

We are all getting used to the new regulations and I found it somewhat ironic that the Health Minister went down with Covid himself last weekend and Johnson and Sunak made another U-turn by deciding it was wise to do what others were doing and help themselves. to isolate!

With motorhomes arriving at the Sidmouth cricket ground next Thursday, I’ve been busy arranging the timetable and parking arrangements for FolkWeek. If the weather is nice, I expect that we will be busy for both the visitors of the Volksweek and the day trippers.

The cricket ground is in a fantastic location, handy for both the beach and the town . If you visit Sidmouth next week I hope the weather stays nice and you have a lovely time.

The exciting news about other aircraft at the air show on August 27 was also announced. Personally, I’d like to see the Typhoon appear over Sidmouth. Hopefully a year in the future.

Did anyone in the field of wildlife see the post shared on Facebook by local man Andrew Welsh while in his boat east of Sidmouth? He and his friends came across a pod of dolphins who provided them with excellent entertainment. At the moment, more and more people are seeing dolphins, which is an interesting aspect of the local environment.

The weather was fantastic last weekend at Sidmouth Cricket Club where on Saturday the 1stXI Cornwood took down nine wickets. Captain Luke Bess led from the front with an undefeated century. On Sunday, Devon entertained Berkshire in the National KnockOutCup. Devon put in 253, which looked like it might be enough midway through the Berkshire innings. However, an excellent partnership saw them cross the line when they ran out on the winners by five wickets. There were many new visitors to Sidmouth that day and without exception they were extremely complimentary about both the ground and the town.

Thanks to those who commented on last week’s newspaper discussion article about a one-way traffic system for Sidmouth. There are, of course, pros and cons to this, and I’ll let everyone draw their own conclusions.

The most important thing is that people think about how we can improve the traffic flow in the city. The best way, of course, is not to take your car out of the driveway unless you really have to.

On the commercial front, I noticed that Cotton Traders now have their name written above the door of the shop formerly occupied by Edinburgh Woolen Mill. An imminent opening seems very likely and next door I noticed the rentable sign is hung in the premises used by Crew Clothing. At the time of writing this article, there was no sign of this on the agents’ website. I’d like to think Crew Clothing will. stay in town because the staff there is very helpful and charming. Also on New Street, Rachaels Roseladies’ clothing store now occupies the space next to Moshulu.

Finally, what about last Monday’s downpour? At the Golf Club, the 18th green turned into a lake in minutes. Players on the course saw their balls washed away in the deluge. And within minutes the rain had stopped and the game could be resumed. Speaking of golf, it was sad to see former captain Terry Carter recently passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.RIP TC.