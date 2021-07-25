Who Are The Big Ten’s 3 Most Disappointing Soccer Teams?

The Ohio State football team is clearly one of the most impressive teams in the Big Ten. What are the three most disappointing teams?

When I started thinking about this article, a team immediately jumped out. The second wasn’t too hard to decide either. There were a few that I considered as my third choice, but after some thought it became clear who to choose. Two should be much better than they’ve been, while the third missed an opportunity to move their program forward. These are my most disappointing teams in the Big Ten.

Michigan – This one is just too easy and obvious. To say they are a disappointment is a colossal understatement. Under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have won one bowl game, beating just two top ten teams. Recruitment has not been the problem. Michigan has twice had the top ten recruiting ranks and one top five. The recruitment success has certainly not been transferred to the field. Player development in Michigan is clearly a problem and is most noticeable in quarterback. They have lost at least four games in three of the last four seasons. The Wolverines are one of the most visible programs in the Big Ten. If they are good, it will look good at the conference. They weren’t very good under Harbaugh and there’s no excuse for that.

Nebraska – I didn’t choose the Cornhuskers because they hired a high profile coach who created a lot of buzz and expectations for the program. I chose them because they recruited better than anyone in their division in four of the last five years, but haven’t come close to playing in the conference championship yet. They have finished in the top 25 twice and in the top 20 of the recruiting rankings twice. Head coach Scott Frost inherited some talent (not much, but some) when he arrived in 2018 and has recruited talent since he got there, but you’d never know when you look at the Huskers’ performance on the field. After a 9-4 record in 2016, they have been 16-28 since then. Frost is only 12-20 in his three seasons and numerous players have left the program. Like Michigan, player development is not good in Nebraska. Wisconsin, Iowa and now Minnesota are doing more with undervalued recruits.

Purdue – When Jeff Brohm took over as head coach in 2017, the Boilermakers had won just nine games in four seasons. Brohm led them to a record-winning and bowl win in his first year. In 2018, Purdue defeated three regular-season ranked teams, including a blowout from the Ohio State soccer team.

Most felt that the program had taken a very big step towards a team to be reckoned with in the coming years. Then Auburn ran into an ugly bowl loss as Brohm’s team looked unprepared and uninterested. It hasn’t been going well since then. Rather than using the win over the Buckeyes as a springboard to bigger and better things, the Boilermakers have only been standing 6-12 for the past two seasons. Purdue is on this list because they missed a golden opportunity to move the program forward.

There are my picks for the Big Ten’s most underwhelming teams. Two should be better than they are, while the third missed an opportunity to improve. Think how much better the conference would be if only two of these teams were where they should or could be?

I’m not counting on much or no improvement from them in 2021.