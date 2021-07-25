United States men’s basketball team defeated by France for first Olympic defeat since 2004





Team USA had an eight point lead with four minutes left to play, but the French team set a 16-2 point, culminating in the leading three-pointer from top scorer Evan Fournier with less than a minute to go to seal the win. It was the opening game for both teams.

The loss is Team USA’s first loss since the team lost to Argentina at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens.

US head coach Gregg Popovich said he was “disappointed” at the loss, but not necessarily surprised.

“When you lose a game, you’re not surprised, you’re disappointed. I don’t understand the word surprise. That kind of dissemination from the French team, so to speak, like we’re having them with 30 or something,” said Popovich.

Team USA is the most successful country in men’s Olympic basketball, having won all but four Olympic gold medals since basketball was introduced as a sport at the Games in 1936. However, the Americans stumbled into the Tokyo Olympics, losing two of their exhibition games before Sunday’s defeat, and have now lost three of their last four. “We need to be more consistent. We had two nine-point leads and a 10-point lead, then an eight-point lead at the end of the game, and we gave up all of that due to a lack of consistent defense. Too many mistakes said Popovich. “We had, on offense, dry possessions where we didn’t move and shot unwise shots. So you get it, you look at it, and you go to work and you try to get better.” Despite taking the upset victory, France center Rudy Gobert said: “I mean, it’s great, but until we have what we want around our neck, it doesn’t really matter.” Gobert finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Fournier, who scored 28 points, expressed a similar sentiment, saying: “Obviously it’s a big win for us, but we need to go further and show the people at home that these guys can be beaten.” “With the right coach, the right mentality, the right work you can compete against anyone. It’s not because we are a small country that we should have complexes. We are as big as anyone you have to believe.” said Fournier. Both teams return to court on Wednesday, with the US playing Iran and the French team taking on the Czech Republic.

