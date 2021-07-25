‘Should have won on a cricket score’: Hearts fans react to 1-0 win over Inverness CT and subsequent cup draw against Celtic





Josh Ginnelly battles for possession with Ross County defender Robbie Deas. Image: SNS The result meant that the Jambos missed out on qualifying for the next round and were drawn away to Celtic. Here's what the fans had to say… @MacNaBracha: Good second half, as in recent games, the inability to get the ball into the net is worrying. Gnando looks sluggish, but I assume he is not quite fit. Halliday is a waste of a sweater. GMS, Pollock, Walker, Boyce, Smith, Cochrane and Haring all looked good. @ DMcIver22: I'm not going to lose my mind that I'm not seeded and won't win 1-0 until a keeper has the game of his life. Wasn't a matter of waste; was a keeper with a MOTM performance. We definitely need another central defender and creative midfielder. Pollock good again. @Auldreidy: Need to start converting against better defenses. Still 4 wins, no goals against. @Brad190512: Should have won that with a cricket score. Creating many opportunities. Hope Walkers ok. @NellyNellycoop: Still think we will struggle in the Premiership this season. @ jambof3tornado: Well done for not being placed in an ap*** poor group. @sparenordespise: Celtic is up for grabs. In total disarray at the moment. Easy win. @ Amoruso1998: Fair to say Neilson needs momentum given last season's troubles so it would have been nice to get an unseeded team – who knows we might just get a result. @SuperStevoe: "It was about time scientists investigated the strange anomaly of hearts that drew Celtic with every draw.

