Redbird Volleyball, Soccer Single-Game Tickets On Sale July 27

7/25-2021 1:00 PM Shelby Hild

NORMAL, sick. With the Illinois volleyball and soccer season just around the corner, fans will have the option to purchase single-game tickets for both teams’ 2021 seasons beginning at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 27. Tickets are available online at GoRedbirds.com/tickets, by phone at (309) 438-8000, or in person at the Redbird Arena box office. An online presale for donors of the Weisbecker Scholarship Fund will also take place from Monday, July 26 at 9:00 AM. Football parking tickets are also available for all games at the time of purchase, with a limit of five parking tickets per game per customer this season. Volleyball team Redbird, led by fifth-year head coach Leah Johnson , opens its home schedule with the Red & White Invitational, as the state of Illinois will welcome Ohio, Illinois-Chicago and Marquette from September 3-5. The Redbird Classic returns this season on September 17-18 and includes North Texas, Illinois and Missouri. Six Missouri Valley Conference home games mark a busy October for the Redbirds, while Illinois State hosts Bradley for the regular season finale on November 19. Single volleyball tickets start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 12 and under (free with a Reggie’s Kids Club membership), and ISU students have free entry with a valid student ID. Group rates for one game for 15 or more fans are also $5 each, with all Redbird Arena volleyball courts general admission. The Redbird football team, led by a longtime head coach Brock Spack , will host five home games in 2021, with the season opener on September 4 against Butler at Hancock Stadium. Ticket prices vary by game for top locations, reserved sections, and general admission. There is a youth ticket option for all games (12 years and under) and children two years and under are free to all games when seated on their parent’s lap. Red Alert members receive free entry to all games upon presentation of their student ID, while all other Illinois State University students can purchase $5 tickets per game using their valid student ID throughout the season. Group ticket rates are also available for groups of 15 or more for each game except for the Family Weekend and Homecoming games. The Field Level Suites offer an option for groups seeking more private, premium seating. Located on the south side of the stadium, these tents have food and beverage options and prime seating on the pitch. For more information, please contact the ticket office at (309) 438-8000. As a reminder, the Illinois State Athletics Department will continue its clear bag safety policy for fans and customers attending games at Hancock Stadium and Redbird Arena during the 2021-22 season. For more information, FAQs, stadium maps, and a list of allowed items, visit GoRedbirds.com/ClearBagPolicy. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos, and more.

