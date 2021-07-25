Olympic tennis draws, results and order of play for 7/26/21





World number 1 Novak Djokovic will face Jan-Lennard Struff in round two of the Tokyo Olympics. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Japan

July 24 – August 01, 2021 Going for gold

Since the return of tennis to the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, four former world champions Andre Agassi (1996), Yevgeny Kafelnikov (2000), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2012, 2016) have captured the gold medal in singles. . In 2016, Nadal and Marc Lopez added the gold medal in doubles to his collection. Boris Becker and Michael Stich (1992), Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka (2008) and Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (2012) have also won double gold for their countries. Every four years, the Olympic Tennis Tournament attracts the top stars of the world. Recent gold medalists have included legends of the sport such as Rafael Nadal (men’s singles, Beijing 2008), Andy Murray (men’s singles, London 2012 and Rio 2016), and Venus and Serena Williams. Together, the Williams sisters have won a total of eight Olympic gold medals. Tennis appeared at the first modern Olympics in 1896, but was dropped from the program after the 1924 Games in Paris. It returned 64 years later, with Miloslav Me (Czechoslovakia) and Steffi Graf (West Germany) winning gold in the two singles tournaments in Seoul 1988. In Tokyo 2020, the tournament will follow a knockout format with men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and a mixed doubles event which was first contested in London 2012. The matches will be played on hard courts, the usual surface for the Olympic tournament. London 2012 was unusual in that it was played on the lawns of Wimbledon. In singles, 56 athletes will qualify based on their world rankings and as a rule they must have represented their country in recent competitions at national team level. In addition, each country may only send six players (singles: 4 players) to the Games. Singles draw

Men’s singles draw: click here

Women’s singles draw: click here Double draw

Men’s double draw: click here

Women’s double draw: click here Results for Sunday 25 July: click here Playing order for Monday 26 July: click here





