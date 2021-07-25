Sports
Chicago Blackhawks 2021 NHL Draft: Colton Dach Scout Report
When it comes to second-round picks, NHL General Managers are often looking for value-for-money players with the highest ceiling possible. Attackers tend to develop faster and show what type of player they are at a younger age. The Blackhawks scouting division clearly saw a lot of advantage in Alex DeBrincat in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and they won that bet. So that begs the question, what do the Hawks see in Colton Dach? Do they see him as? Kirby Dach’s brother? Is this part of some kind of hockey? family tradition like the acquisition of both Seth and Caleb Jones? Or does Chicago believe the younger Dach is capable of becoming an NHL talent?
The base
Position: Middle/left wing
Age: 18 (January 4, 2003)
Residence: Fort Saskatchewan, AB, CAN
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 192 pounds
shoots: Left
Team: Saskatoon Sheets (WHL)
Make no mistake, Dach is his own player. However, there are many similarities with his brother, Kirby. In their draft years, both stood 6-foot-4 and nearly 190 pounds. Both are big two-way centers that played for the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades and both have birthdays in January.
What sets Colton Dach apart from his brother?
For starters, Colton Dach was won late in the second round (62nd overall), which is decisively behind 3rd overall. It’s been made clear that, unlike his brother, scouts don’t see Colton Dach as a surefire number one center in the NHL. However, with the many talents that the 2021 NHL Draft many teams that performed outside the top 10 appeared to be primarily responsive to the needs of the organization in all positions, rather than choosing the best player available.
In every way Dach does all the little things his brother does: he gets into the corners and does the dirty work, he plays a solid defensive game and is positionally sound in all three zones. However, it seems like he just isn’t doing those things at the level that Kirby was prior to conscription…at least not yet.
So, what exactly does Dach bring to the table?
If there’s one notable difference between the two Dach problems, it’s that Colton likes to shoot. Although he is not considered a selfish player, he has had no trouble making open shots and finding the back of the net. In his 2020-21 campaign with Saskatoon, Dach finished with 20 points in 20 games (including 11 goals). Dach has shown the ability to snipe from the outside while also scoring from high danger areas. Passing too often in excellent scoring opportunities was an early criticism of Kirby Dach in the early stages of his professional career.
Colton Dach on the difference between him and his brother Kirby: “He’s a pass-first player, I’m a shoot-first player.” #Blackhawks
Brandon Cain (@brandonmcain) July 24, 2021
While Colton Dach hasn’t had the kind of success you’d like to see exiting zones, he’s been remarkably good when it comes to attacking zones. Dach has shown to be a very capable puck carrier, who doesn’t turn the puck very often. This, coupled with a sharp passing and his scoring ability, may be what the Hawks hope Dach can offer in the future.
Dach has shown many of the qualities that teams look for in forwards to excel in today’s NHL. The question is, can he prove himself at a professional level? Although his height and tall stature were clear benefits to him in the WHL, Dach will need to add some muscle as he continues to grow in his body, as playing against much more aggressive NHL competition requires the ability to knock opponents off the puck and win board fights. At his peak, the Hawks will also likely want to see Dach play for the net.
organizational fit
In recent history, the Blackhawks haven’t had much trouble drafting forward outlook. While it’s hard to say how quickly Dach could make his way into the NHL, he undoubtedly has the size, speed and skills the Hawks need to compete in a tough Central Division.
Calling Colton Dach a future top six could push it. However, if his development goes according to plan, he could contribute to a top-nine role. With the skills he provides, he has the potential to be useful in special teams, whether as a finisher or a net-front presence in the power play, as well as a viable penalty killer.
While the Dach family seems to be all smiles now, no competitor just wants to be known nothing but like someone’s younger brother. Colton Dach will have to chip on his shoulder this season to prove that he is more than just that: which is exactly what the Blackhawks need from him.
Sources
