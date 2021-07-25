Is this the golden age of Indian table tennis?

The Indian rowers tasted Olympic success in the sport for the first time in 29 years at the ongoing Olympics.

The Indian table tennis players were not among the medal candidates for the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In fact, they hoped to break new ground by starting their campaign with victories. This is due to the fact that the Indian rowers have not performed well at the quadrennial event in the past.

Several Indian table tennis stars have come and gone. From Mantu Ghosh and Soumyajit Ghosh to Mouma Das and Poulomi Ghatak, these are some of India’s legendary table tennis players the country has ever produced. Siliguri in West Bengal is considered a ‘nursery’ for table tennis players in India, after several rowers from the city became national champions and Olympians. However, its performance at the Olympic level has always been disappointing. Time and again, the Indian rowers have failed to live up to expectations during the quadrennial event.

However, much has changed in recent years and the Indians are finally making their mark on the biggest stage.

Ultimate Table Tennis Revolution

Domestic franchise-based tournaments have fueled the growth of various sports in India. However, the Indian table tennis stars could only dream of such a thing. It all changed in the year 2017. Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC and table tennis enthusiast, was at the forefront of this. She always believed that India had enough talents in sports but they did not have a good platform to showcase their abilities.

Under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, Dani launched Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). The UTT was a franchise-based league that started with six teams. Several Indian household names, as well as major foreign signings, were in action and the competition was an instant success. It turned out to be a big boost for Indian table tennis.

Several young people were given a good platform to show their talent, which they have longed for for years. The competition also allowed the young Indian table tennis players to share the same dressing room with several experienced overseas stars, helping them further develop their game. However, the competition had quite a few problems. After the 2018 season, the inaugural champions Falcons TTC was disbanded.

Several members of the current crop, such as Sutirtha Mukherjee and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, developed their game in the UTT. There is no doubt that the competition has had a positive impact on the sport in the country. The Ultimate Table Tennis has spawned the revival of Indian table tennis and Indian rowers are reaping the benefits in Tokyo.

ALSO READ: Top Five Appearances of Indian Players at Ultimate Table Tennis

Commonwealth Games 2018 – Signs of Progress

The 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast proved to be a historic tournament for India. The country topped the medal lists with a total of eight medals. Three gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals were collected. In fact, India took at least one podium finish in each of the seven categories. This left the Indians ahead of table tennis powerhouses like Singapore and England.

Manika Batra caused a stir by winning the women’s singles title. Further gold medals were earned in the men’s and women’s team events. In addition, there were silver medals in the men’s and women’s doubles categories. Add to that the bronze medals for Sharath Kamal in men’s singles and in men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The tournament proved to be a huge morale booster for India. Table tennis was a sport in which India struggled in international tournaments. However, it all changed with the 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the same year, Indian table tennis players also won two medals at the Asian Games. Suddenly there was a spring in the footsteps of the Indian players. Now they had the conviction that they can achieve greater things in the future.

ALSO READ: Top five achievements of Manika Batra

Tokyo 2020 – an eye-catching start

Four Indian rowers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. There was a mix of youth and experience among the traveling Indian contingent. The ever-present couple of Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal is one of them. While there are two debutants in the fray. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran appear at their first Olympics. All four players appear in the singles category. Batra and Kamal also competed in the mixed doubles category.

There was a confident mood among the Indian contingent before they traveled to Tokyo. Veteran star Sharath Kamal, in particular, had praised their chances. But most people had written them off, mainly due to the fact that they got a tough draw in the initial phase.

Tokyo Olympics Toolkit 2020

– India’s full schedule and all results here

– Khel Now’s full coverage for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

– A list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Manika Batra has shown all her experience so far in Tokyo. She defeated Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho to start her campaign. In doing so, she became the first Indian ever since the 1992 Barcelona Games to win a table tennis match at the Olympics. The last Indian player to score a win at the quadrennial event was Niyati Roy Shah, when she defeated Cuban Marisel Ramirez.

It was a great achievement in itself. However, she wasn’t done there yet. Batra stunned World No. 32 Margaryta Pesotska in her next match to reach the third round of women’s singles. The world number 62 made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent, after losing the first two games 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11- 7.

Sutirtha Mukherjee has also had good contact in Tokyo. She put on a great demonstration to take out the higher positioned Swedish Linda Bergstroem in a seven-game hair-raising, winning, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 5 -11. The 25-year-old was nervous about her meeting. Mukherjee will face Chinese-born Portuguese Fu Yu in the second round.

ALSO READ: Sharath Kamal van’s Top Five Achievements

Will there be more from Indian rowers?

However, all great campaigns have their ups and downs. Sathiyan Gnanasekran suffered a surprise defeat in his opening match. While the mixed doubles of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra also fell out. Kamal is scheduled to start his singles campaign against Portuguese Tiago Apolonia on Monday. It becomes a well-known opponent for the Indian. The 39-year-old had shared the locker room with Apolonia when they were both on the books of RP-SG Mavericks in the first season of UTT.

Related News |ARTICLE REMAINS BELOW

It is safe to conclude that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been a good campaign for the Indian rowers so far. However, there may be more coming out of them. It has everything it takes to become the golden period in Indian table tennis history.

For more updates, follow Khel NowonTwitter,Instagramand join our community atTelegram.