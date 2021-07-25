Last hurray for Bryzzo? Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo go back-to-back in Cubs victory over Arizona





Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back home runs in the Cubs’ first inning 5-1 beat the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Could it be the last time they do that to the Cubs? It is well documented that the Cubs could see significant changes by the July 30 trade deadline. Both awaiting free agents, Bryant seems especially likely to leave, while Rizzo could also be on the move. That’s what made Sunday home runs so bittersweet for the Wrigley Field crowd of 32,602. The home runs helped the Cubs take two of the three from Arizona, but they ended up in what appears to be a lost season at the end of the Cubs Championship. Bryant and Rizzo were an evenly matched pair and were two faces of the golden age of the Cubs as the franchise won the storied championship. Now the countdown to the deadline has really begun, regardless of Bryant’s two-run homer off the Diamondbacks Caleb Smith followed by Rizzos drive who easily cleared the wall to the right. Another important part of the core had a different kind of day. Javy Baez stumbled off the field after trying to beat a broken bat-grounder in the eighth inning. But Baez stayed in the game and made a diving move on a soft Josh Reddick liner in the ninth, a relief for the Cubs for many reasons. In addition to a possible final hurray for Bryzzo and the Baez issue, David Bote marked his return to the lineup with a two-run home run in the fourth to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead. Bote had missed 48 games with a dislocated left shoulder. In his longest outing of the season, Trevor Williams threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for his first win since May 26, after missing more than a month from appendectomy. Williams, who struckout six, took off in the seventh with runners on first and second base, but reliever Ryan Tepera stranded both. The Cubs had a chance for more in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs. But Willson Contreras grounded into a fielder’s choice and Bryant struckout. The inning ended when Contreras was hit by a sharp Rizzo-grounder, leaving the Cubs at 5-0. Arizona loaded the bases in the eighth, but Dan Winkler struckout Kole Calhoun and pulled a fielder’s choice from Asdrubal Cabrera to end the threat. The Diamondbacks avoided the shutout in the ninth on Andrew Young’s RBI single off Dillon Maples. Maples was unable to finish the ninth and Craig Kimbrel got the last out for his 23rd save.

