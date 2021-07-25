Sports
Cricket gaining popularity at PEI, team wins first Marith Cup
When Tazul Riad moved to PEI from Bangladesh in 2005, he had a hard time getting a game of cricket together, there were only about 10 frequent players.
Now those few players have turned into hundreds of passionate cricketers.
“We are now 300 members and we hope to grow [to] 500 members next year,” said Riad, president of the PEI Cricket Association.
As a child, Riad played cricket at lunchtime during school and then played cricket all day after school. He said his dream was to create the same kind of community on PEI
The popularity of the sport is driven by immigrants to the island, who come from places where cricket is quite popular, such as India and Pakistan. And it brings together cricketers from all walks of life.
“I didn’t know many people before and this is like one family,” says Priyam Soni, who immigrated to Canada from India.
While many of the people at PEI who practice the sport speak different languages and come from different backgrounds, none of that matters on the field or on the field.
“I think cricket is a religion we follow. Here it’s not Hindu, Muslim or Christian. It’s just cricket,” said Soni.
Soni was part of the PEI team competing in the Maritime Cup for cricket this weekend, taking home the ‘Man of the Tournament’ title.
Parth Pateal is the vice president of the association and captain of the PEI team.
“Since 2016, when I came to PEI, from then on I’m just waiting to say the only thing that this is my team,” he said. “We made it to the final and win the cup for PEI”
PEI won the Maritime Cup for cricket on Sunday at Tea Hill in Stratford, PEI, beating Cricket New Brunswick in the final by 100 runs.
Main Street PEI7:53PEI Cricket Association
It was the team’s first time to the final in 20 years, and a first for winning the Maritime Cup, Riad said.
With the sport growing so rapidly, Riad said he would like to see more cricket pitches and pitches built in other island communities. Stratford has the only real field to play on in the county.
Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown watched most of the games all weekend. He said there is discussion about finding a site for a cricket ground in the city, but ideally outside the inner city.
More from CBC PEI
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-cricket-growing-champions-july-2021-1.6116824
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]