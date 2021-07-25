Cricket gaining popularity at PEI, team wins first Marith Cup

When Tazul Riad moved to PEI from Bangladesh in 2005, he had a hard time getting a game of cricket together, there were only about 10 frequent players.

Now those few players have turned into hundreds of passionate cricketers.

“We are now 300 members and we hope to grow [to] 500 members next year,” said Riad, president of the PEI Cricket Association.

As a child, Riad played cricket at lunchtime during school and then played cricket all day after school. He said his dream was to create the same kind of community on PEI

With the sport growing so rapidly, Tazul Riad, president of the PEI Cricket Association, says he would like to see more cricket pitches and fields built in other island communities. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The popularity of the sport is driven by immigrants to the island, who come from places where cricket is quite popular, such as India and Pakistan. And it brings together cricketers from all walks of life.

“I didn’t know many people before and this is like one family,” says Priyam Soni, who immigrated to Canada from India.

While many of the people at PEI who practice the sport speak different languages ​​and come from different backgrounds, none of that matters on the field or on the field.

“I think cricket is a religion we follow. Here it’s not Hindu, Muslim or Christian. It’s just cricket,” said Soni.

Soni was part of the PEI team competing in the Maritime Cup for cricket this weekend, taking home the ‘Man of the Tournament’ title.

Priyam Soni says the cricket team is like a family. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Parth Pateal is the vice president of the association and captain of the PEI team.

“Since 2016, when I came to PEI, from then on I’m just waiting to say the only thing that this is my team,” he said. “We made it to the final and win the cup for PEI”

PEI won the Maritime Cup for cricket on Sunday at Tea Hill in Stratford, PEI, beating Cricket New Brunswick in the final by 100 runs.

It was the team’s first time to the final in 20 years, and a first for winning the Maritime Cup, Riad said.

With the sport growing so rapidly, Riad said he would like to see more cricket pitches and pitches built in other island communities. Stratford has the only real field to play on in the county.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown watched most of the games all weekend. He said there is discussion about finding a site for a cricket ground in the city, but ideally outside the inner city.

